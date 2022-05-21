ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Curry Put the Mavericks Season to Bed in Game 2

By Stephen Douglas
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago
The Dallas Mavericks took a 14-point lead into halftime of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors. By the time the third quarter ended the Warriors were within two points. By the time Stephen Curry put his hands on the side of his head in front of the Mavericks bench to signify sleepy time, the game was over and the Warriors had a 2-0 lead in the series.

This is apparently Curry's new celebration. It's much nicer than a throat-slash.

Make no mistake, this was the Mavericks chance. They could have stolen game 2 and went back to Dallas with the series even. Instead, Curry and the Warriors asserted themselves as the team that won three titles not that long ago.

Luka Doncic scored 42 points on 12-of-23 shooting and Jalen Bruson added 31 on an even more efficient 11-of-19 from the field. But the Warriors were just the better team. Just like in the regular season. Just like in recent history.

