Amherst, MA

Community Gathering to meet CRESS and DEI Directors - Sponsored by Amherst League of Women Voters

amherstma.gov
 4 days ago

Come join the celebration and meet the new...

www.amherstma.gov

amherstma.gov

District 5 Open Councilor Hours

This month we will be joined by our new Director of CRESS, Earl Miller. You can come hear from Earl and ask any questions you might have about CRESS and the progress towards our new model of community safety. We will provide some quick updates on what is happening with the Council, but will reserve most of the time for conversation and questions. Registration required (see link). This meeting will be in the Webinar style, please raise your hand when you enter the webinar to be brought into the "room". If you have any questions, please reach out to devlingauthiera@amherstma.gov and bahl-milnes@amherstma.gov.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Learn About the Town's Pavement Management & Paving Plan

Town Engineer Jason Skeels presented Amherst's Pavement Manager and Paving Plan to the Town Services and Outreach Committee at one of their recent meetings. The presentation is very informative and goes through how the condition of our roads is rated and the methodology used to determine how and when certain roads are repaired.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

The Jones Library, Inc. Board of Trustees

RECEIVED: 5/19/2022 at 1:44 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Minutes; Public Comment; President's Report; Jones Library Building Project Report; North Amherst Library Project Update; Kestrel Land Trust Project Update; Annual Fund Report; Capital Campaign Report; FY22 Budget; Quarterly Report; Library Director Evaluation Forms; Mileage Reimbursement; Friends of the Library Report; Director's Report; Woodbury Fund Withdrawal Approval; Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Governance, Organization, and Legislation Committee of the Town Council

RECEIVED: 5/19/22 at 6:44 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Action Items: 2022 Race Amity Day Proclamation: Discussion & Vote; Finance Committee Appointment Recommendation: sufficiency of the applicant pool, selection guidance, finance: Discussion & Vote; Preservation of Structures of Historical Significance Bylaw: Discussion & Vote; Bylaw Concerning Deceptive Advertising Practices of Limited Services Pregnancy Centers: Discussion & Vote. Presentation and Discussion Items: Equity Lens Review Process, Review equity lens models and begin to discuss goals. General Public Comment. Minutes: Adoption of May 11, 2022, Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
AMHERST, MA
Board of Assessors

Board of Assessors

RECEIVED: 5/18/2022 at 11:16 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Richard Morse reads statement about remote meetings; Statement about meeting being recorded; Public participation; Approve Minutes from April 21, 2022; Approve Motor Vehicle Abatements reports; Sign Motor Vehicle Warrant to Collector, Notice to Commit to Accounting and Commitment Sheet for: 2021 Commitment #3; Principal Assessor Update; Verify date for next meeting; Executive Session; Approve/Deny Overvaluation; Approve/Deny Personal Exemptions; Adjourn Meeting.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Groff Park Splash Pad Official Season Opening

With the cooler temperatures of this week the Splash Pad will be closed. It will be officially opening for the season on Friday, May 27th. Hours of operation will be 10 am to 8 pm every day.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Board of License Commissioners

REC'D: 5/20/22 4:16 pm. TOPICS: Call to Order; Public Comment; Licenses: Liquor License Transactions: Continued - Transfer of All-Alcohol Off-Premises License and Change of Location – Shilpa Enterprises, Inc., to Oxbow Wines, LLC, 132 Cowls Rd.; Follow-Up: All-Alcohol On-Premises Restaurant Liquor License – Protocol Amherst, LLC, 1 East Pleasant St. (Manager: Victoria Torti); Follow-Up: All-Alcohol On-Premises Restaurant Liquor License – Amherst Oyster Bar, LLC, 51 North Pleasant St. (Manager: Victoria Torti). Temporary Outdoor Dining Applications: Veracruz Foods, Inc, 63 South Pleasant St.; Fresh Side, Inc., 39 South Pleasant St.; A Fine Café Co., Inc., 28 Amity St. Special Short-Term Alcohol Serving Licenses: see attached. Discussion Items: Mtg Time; Rental Registration Program; Adult Use Marijuana Regulations; Lunch Cart Regulations; Guidelines/Regulations for Liquor License Decisions; License Fee Comparison. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hrs prior to mtg. Review of Minutes.
AMHERST, MA
A Candlelight Vigil

A Candlelight Vigil

Please join the ARHS community in a candlelight vigil to honor the life of Sayhan Islam and send light and love to the students who are recovering from this tragedy. This event is for the community to come together and show their love and support for these high school seniors, their families, the ARPS Community and each other. There will be a time for community members to express how they feel and share their stories. Candles will be available.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Zoning Board of Appeals

RECEIVED: 5/5/2022 at 4:12 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: ROLL CALL: PUBLIC MEETING: PUBLIC HEARING: ZBA FY2022-11 – Fearing Sunset, LLC c/o Thomas R. Reidy, Esq. – Request a Special Permit to allow the construction of 2 apartment buildings and 4 duplex buildings, with a total of 17 residential units, including 2 affordable units, on an approximate 2.04 acre property, under Sections 3.01, 3.3211, 3.323, 5.10, 6.29, 10.38 of the Zoning Bylaw, located at 164 & 174 Sunset Avenue (Map 11C/Parcels 9 & 299), General Residence (RG) and Neighborhood Residence (RN) Zoning Districts. CONTINUED FROM APRIL 28, 2022 GENERAL PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: ELECTION OF OFFICERS: OTHER BUSINESS NOT ANTICIPATED WITHIN 48 HOURS: ADJOURN:
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Water Shut Off BAY RD Thursday, May 26, 2022

Department of Public Works will be shutting of the water to allow for the repair of a broken water service at 1210 Bay Rd, on Thursday, May 26th, 2022. Water will be turned off to all properties between 1174 Bay Rd and Elf Hill Rd. We expect to have the...
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Conservation Commission

RECEIVED: 5/20/2022 at 11:22 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Comments from the Chair (Jenn Fair) Director’s Report (Dave) 7:10 PM Land Management 7:30 PM Review and approve proposed Amendments to the Town of Amherst Bylaw Regulations promulgated by the Wetlands Protection section under the Town of Amherst General Bylaws (Article 3.31). Other Business - Issue Order of Condition 398-406 Northampton Road DEP#89-699 Correspondence Monitoring Reports Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours prior to the meeting Enforcement 0 Tuckerman Road Executive Session pursuant to G.L. c. 30A, Section 21(a)(3) to discuss strategy with respect to litigation if an open meeting may have a detrimental effect on the litigating position of the public body and the Chair so declares that having a discussion in open session would have a detrimental effect on the Town’s litigating position.
AMHERST, MA

