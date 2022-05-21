Community Gathering to meet CRESS and DEI Directors - Sponsored by Amherst League of Women Voters

REC'D: 5/20/22 4:16 pm. TOPICS: Call to Order; Public Comment; Licenses: Liquor License Transactions: Continued - Transfer of All-Alcohol Off-Premises License and Change of Location – Shilpa Enterprises, Inc., to Oxbow Wines, LLC, 132 Cowls Rd.; Follow-Up: All-Alcohol On-Premises Restaurant Liquor License – Protocol Amherst, LLC, 1 East Pleasant St. (Manager: Victoria Torti); Follow-Up: All-Alcohol On-Premises Restaurant Liquor License – Amherst Oyster Bar, LLC, 51 North Pleasant St. (Manager: Victoria Torti). Temporary Outdoor Dining Applications: Veracruz Foods, Inc, 63 South Pleasant St.; Fresh Side, Inc., 39 South Pleasant St.; A Fine Café Co., Inc., 28 Amity St. Special Short-Term Alcohol Serving Licenses: see attached. Discussion Items: Mtg Time; Rental Registration Program; Adult Use Marijuana Regulations; Lunch Cart Regulations; Guidelines/Regulations for Liquor License Decisions; License Fee Comparison. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hrs prior to mtg. Review of Minutes.
