GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers are looking to get back to the state tournament this year, and so far, they are on the right track. The Tigers are heading into the regional semifinals where they will take on Harmony this week. It is a best of three series that begins on Thursday. Gunter is looking to take another step toward the state tournament.

GUNTER, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO