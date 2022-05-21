ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

WATCH NOW: Sullivan East state-bound behind Mitchell’s arm

By ALLEN GREGORY BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON, Tenn. – Sullivan East pitcher Tyson Mitchell works fast and carries a deadly slider. That combination made the difference Friday as Mitchell guided the Patriots to a 2-0 win over the Anderson County Mavericks in the Class 3A sub-state baseball playoffs. The win clinched the first state tournament appearance for...

THS takes on Gibbs in TSSAA 3A softball state tournament

THS (26-8) plays the Gibbs Eagles (38-4) today at 4 p.m. (CST) in a TSSAA 3A first-round matchup at McKnight Fields at the Murfreesboro Sports Complex in what will be the first state tournament game in program history. Fields is 22-5 with a 2.35 ERA and has struck out 122...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Abingdon downs John Battle, 9-2

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon junior Ethan Gibson has been on the radar of college baseball recruiters and prep analysts since his freshman season. But the Virginia Tech commit has only one immediate concern. “l just want to have fun and help my team win,” Gibson said. “Once you step...
ABINGDON, VA
Gavin Cross makes all-ACC baseball first team

Back in February, Virginia Tech was picked to finish sixth in the seven-team Coastal Division in the ACC baseball coaches’ preseason poll. But the Hokies not only captured the Coastal crown for the first time but also earned the top seed in the ACC tournament. They won a school-record 19 ACC games and emerged as a national power.
BRISTOL, TN
Wrongful death complaint cites hazing, Greek life at Emory & Henry

Gracie LeAnn Dimit was 20 years old when she was killed in a car crash near Emory & Henry College’s main campus on the night of July 16, 2020. Her family believes that her death was directly linked to Greek life at the college. Last week, Gracie Dimit’s estate filed a wrongful death suit against E&H.
EMORY, VA
A passion for community service guides Bristol native

Bristol, Tennessee native Carolyn Ferrell has a knack for leadership and a heart for service. This year’s recipient of the YWCA Tribute to Women Award in the “Transform” category, Ferrell has long been of service to the community through volunteering and owning roles of leadership. “Once a...
BRISTOL, TN
Boone Dam recreational area set to reopen after dam repairs

The repairs to Boone Dam are complete after years of studies and reconstruction. Now, it’s time to celebrate. The Boone Dam Public Recreation Area will reopen this week in time for Memorial Day weekend as the seven-year Boone Dam Remediation Project draws to a close. Jeff Lyash, president and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Developer defends proposed Fox Meadows single-family units before City Council

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A developer told the Bristol Tennessee City Council during a Tuesday work session his project is being targeted with misinformation and used the presentation on a proposed annexation and residential expansion of the Fox Meadows neighborhood to attempt to set the record straight. Jerome Malinay, the...
BRISTOL, TN
YWCA Tribute to Women Awards: Whitaker devoted to life's mission

Kathy Whitaker is a Kingsport native who knows what it’s like to work for more than a paycheck. “I’ve always felt like my job was really not a job — it was more my mission, and that was to service older people and also other adults with disabilities,” Whitaker said.
KINGSPORT, TN
King professor works to teach students about service

King University professor Dr. Jodi Helbert is all about service. In 2014, the East Kentucky native revived a dying social work program at the closing Virginia Intermont College by moving it to nearby King University. A 2022 YWCA Tribute to Women Award recipient in the “Empower” category, Helbert continues to...
BRISTOL, VA
Residents call for more info from Bristol Virginia City Council over landfill

BRISTOL, Va. — Improving communication regarding the city landfill took center stage Tuesday during the Bristol Virginia City Council meeting. During the public comment portion of the meeting, more than one resident requested the city pass along more information regarding the landfill, which has been at the center of widespread odor and emission complaints for more than a year. Mayor Anthony Farnum said the city plans to improve.
BRISTOL, VA
SWVA Economic Forum kicks off Wednesday

The seventh annual Southwest Virginia Economic Forum will include a series of five programs when it unfolds Wednesday on the campus of the University of Virginia at Wise. Activities at the David J. Prior Convocation Center begin at 9 a.m., with a welcome from UVa-Wise Chancellor Donna Henry and the opening presentation on the “State of the Region” by Jason El Koubi, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, according to information provided by event organizers.
BRISTOL, VA
Border Bash to return to downtown Bristol this summer

Border Bash returns this summer to downtown Bristol with a string of concerts at the Tennessee-Virginia border on State Street. Music begins each Friday at 6:30 p.m. Hosted by Believe in Bristol, Border Bash combines a concert with crafts and cuisine. “We are extra excited about this year’s lineup, which...
BRISTOL, VA
Fitch affirms Ballad's 'A' credit rating

Fitch Ratings announced it has affirmed Ballad Health’s “A” credit rating with a “stable” outlook Tuesday, citing Ballad’s strong financial planning and considerable credit resiliency. This credit rating affects Ballad Health’s series of debt instruments, as well as the organization’s planned refunding of variable...
BRISTOL, TN
Community leaders build coalition to tackle issue of homelessness

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol business and community leaders officially kicked off a new initiative to address homelessness in the Twin City on Monday. Organized through the joint effort of the United Way of Bristol and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, the Bristol Community Homeless Coalition held its first meeting at the Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center. Concerned citizens began putting their heads together as a collective and conversing about how to move forward with finding solutions for the city’s unsheltered population.
BRISTOL, TN
Bristol home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Looking for a turnkey home in the heart of Abingdon? Conveniently located, this custom built colonial is situated on a double lot with 2 acres, and equipped with 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and over 3000+ sqft of finished living space! Featuring tons of charm inside and out, this home offers a convenient floor plan highlighted with hardwood floors, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, plus an unfinished basement for extra storage that could easily be converted into extra living space as well. On the outside, you will be impressed by the curb appeal with a covered wrap around porch, 2 car attached garage, extensive landscape with tons of seclusion, plus so much more. Homes like this rarely come up for sale, and will not last long priced to sell at $425k. Call today to schedule your appointment!
ABINGDON, VA
Our View: Coalition needs to work with homeless population in Bristol

As a steady spring rain drenched the city, Bristol’s community leaders gathered inside the auditorium at the Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center to come up with strategies to address the city’s homeless population. The meeting organized by the United Way of Bristol and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce...
BRISTOL, TN

