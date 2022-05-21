Severe Weather Statement issued for Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Alexander; Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO