Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near area lakes or waterways, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Ascension, St. Helena, Livingston, eastern East Feliciana, eastern Iberville, Tangipahoa, eastern East Baton Rouge and northwestern Washington Parishes, western Walthall, Pike and eastern Amite Counties through 1145 AM CDT At 1014 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Smithdale to 6 miles east of Pride. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Hammond, Mccomb, Denham Springs, Liberty, Greensburg, Amite, Ponchatoula, Walker, Amite City, Magnolia, Kentwood, Livingston, Summit, Independence, Roseland, French Settlement, Albany, Port Vincent and Springfield. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 165 and 171. Interstate 12 between mile markers 7 and 44. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 19 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO