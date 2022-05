Google Maps Street View has just turned 15 and Google is using its birthday to announce an all-new camera that will bring the street recording service to new regions. Previous Street View cameras have been mounted on the back of a came (opens in new tab)l, given a ride on a snowmobile (opens in new tab), and even taken into space (opens in new tab), but there are still a lot of areas that the service hasn’t mapped. According to the official Google blog (opens in new tab), new camera hopes to change that by shrinking the device down to something about the size of a house cat.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO