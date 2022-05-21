ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

S.C. Student rushed to hospital after fight at school dance

By Ashley Jones
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226UbR_0flZ8Dkm00

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office , a student from Horse Creek Academy was transported to the hospital with a non emergent head injury after a fight broke out during a school dance Friday evening.

According to a statement released from school leaders. The fight started with a verbal altercation between two students and then became physical. A school employee tried de-escalating the fight but then three other adults exited their vehicles and engaged in the fight.

Law enforcement was called to the scene and are actively investigating. They are currently working on a report. Check back here for more details.

Statement from school officials below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNLs1_0flZ8Dkm00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 2

Related
News19 WLTX

Victims of Newberry shootings identified

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Newberry County Coroner's Office along with the Newberry Police Department have identified the four teenagers shot and killed in two separate incidents Sunday, May 22, 2022. Coroner Laura Kneece identified the dead as Mykain Davis, 16; Jahquindin Toland, 18; Jhisere Robinson, 15; and Sonterrious Davis,...
NEWBERRY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Rushed To Hospital#S C Student#Horse Creek Academy#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjbf
NBC News

4 teens shot dead within hours in small South Carolina city

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Four teenagers were shot dead within hours of each other in a small South Carolina city over the weekend, prompting the area high school to switch to virtual learning while officers stepped up patrols, authorities said. No arrests have been made in the shooting early Sunday...
NEWBERRY, SC
live5news.com

Ladson carjacking at gunpoint leaves mother and daughter in shock

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Keturah Adkinson says she and her 12-year-old daughter were the victims of a carjacking as she was working for Uber Eats delivering food and had to stop for gas a little after 10 p.m. on Sunday. Adkinson says she parked at a pump at the Scotchman...
LADSON, SC
WJBF

Richmond County man missing since beginning of May, found

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Steven St Michel has been located and is receiving treatment for his mental health. Richmond County deputies are looking for 35-year-old Steven St Michel. St Michel was last seen on May 5th on the 1700 block of Brown Road. Steven was wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and brown flip flops. […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Officials investigate bomb threats at Williston-Elko High

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students and staff were evacuated from Williston-Elko High School after reports of a bomb threat Monday and Tuesday mornings. Williston School District 29 informed families of the threat on Facebook around 9 a.m. of the first threat Monday morning. All students and staff were accounted for after the evacuation.
WILLISTON, SC
WJBF

VIDEO | Domestic dispute leads to police chase in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A Thomson man is behind bars after a domestic dispute. The incident happened May 22nd and began on the 3000 block of Parkridge Drive in Grovetown. According to Grovetown Police Department, the suspect Travis Mays, and his estranged wife got into a physical altercation after an evening of drinking. Mays attempted […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Two suspects wanted for Waffle House Robbery on Mike Padgett Hwy

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of robbing the Waffle House located on the 3400 block of Mike Padgett Highway. Police say Antwon June and Da’Montez Scott walked into the restaurant, sat down, and ordered drinks, Police say then both men got up, one pointed a gun […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

ACSO searching for several Domestic Violence suspects

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate several domestic violence suspects. If you recognize any of the men in these pictures or know anything about the alleged crimes committed, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

CSRA News: Man Dead After Chase in Aiken County

A man is dead after fleeing Aiken County deputies over the weekend. It began early Saturday morning when a deputy tried to pull over a motorcycle on East Pine Log Road near Trail Wood Drive in Aiken. Authorities say Arthur Page accelerated and a pursuit continued for several miles onto eastbound I-20 where Page reportedly lost control of the bike. Deputies say shots were fired during a confrontation and Page was pronounced dead at the scene.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WTGS

2 arrested, 1 injured after fight results in shooting at gas station

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Two people have been arrested following a shooting at a gas station in Ridgeland Monday afternoon. The Ridgeland Police Department said they responded around 3:58 p.m. to the area of Amoco Gas Station on Sycamore Drive for a call of multiple shots fired. Officers said...
RIDGELAND, SC
WJBF

Columbia County Class of 2022 Commencement Ceremonies update

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – Due to the uncertain predictions for inclement weather, Columbia County School District officials have released an update for the times and locations for the commencement ceremonies for the class of 2022. School officials say that these updates are final, and they will remain unchanged even if there is not any […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

No 2 at Richmond County Solicitor’s Office placed on leave

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chief Assistant Solicitor Geoffrey Alls has been placed on administrative leave, the office confirms. The office says Alls was placed on administrative leave because of a pending temporary protective order or TPO. Victims of violence can file a petition for a TPO order, which protects the...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM | Lost on the faultline: The invisible children

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – The I-TEAM uncovered nearly 3,000 students in the Richmond County School System are unaccounted for this school year. Our eight-month investigation found the school district coding missing children as transfers or homeschool without any proof they are in school somewhere else. Seniors will begin walking...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy