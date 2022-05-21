S.C. Student rushed to hospital after fight at school dance

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office , a student from Horse Creek Academy was transported to the hospital with a non emergent head injury after a fight broke out during a school dance Friday evening.

According to a statement released from school leaders. The fight started with a verbal altercation between two students and then became physical. A school employee tried de-escalating the fight but then three other adults exited their vehicles and engaged in the fight.

Law enforcement was called to the scene and are actively investigating. They are currently working on a report. Check back here for more details.

Statement from school officials below:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.