Fort Myers Beach condo building ‘one storm away from devastation’

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – The sand outside of a Fort Myers Beach condo building has vanished.

Erosion over the years combined with storms has swept the once football field sandy beach at the Leonardo Arms Condominiums out into the Gulf.

Now, the six-story condo building is closer to the Gulf than ever before. So much that a portion of the parking lot collapsed, the sea wall failed and now there’s an urgent fight to stop the water from claiming more land.

“We are one storm away from the devastation,” said Leonardo Arms President Gene Duffy at a Fort Myers Beach Renourishment meeting on May 12.

The beach used to extend nearly a football field into the Gulf of Mexico, said Russ Stultz. Now it’s just a few yards away from waves lapping against the foundation of the building.

“It looks like it’s going to be undermined by the Gulf,” Russ Stultz said.

“I mean it’s at our front door,” Duffy told the engineer of the renourishment project, Michael Poff, at the meeting.

The $24 million project would impact all of Estero Island. That includes other areas, that like Leonardo Arms, are considered “critically eroding.”

“The earliest it’s going to go to construction is late Summer 2023 and your property’s very vulnerable,” said Poff.

“We can’t wait in line,” Duffy told Poff. “We have to be first.”

Renourishing the beach means bringing sand from way out in the Gulf and dumping it on the shore.

One might ask, where did the sand that was here go? The town’s engineer said it went south, all the way to Big Carlos Pass.

It didn’t happen overnight, but it did ramp up recently. The corner of the Leonardo Arms parking lot collapsed in the spring. The plan was to place massive sandbags to slow or even stop the erosion.

It’s not as easy as dropping the massive black sandbags wherever they want. They need to provide to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection that they were needed, according to a member of the condo’s board.

They did a vulnerability study and found the building was in fact vulnerable. The temporary fix was to use the sandbags until a seawall could be built. That could take years.

“Safety of the condo residents and eliminating the potential threat to personal property is the top priority,” a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) told us in an email. “DEP has been in contact with the complex’s engineer about options for permanent armoring (i.e. seawall). DEP will continue working with the complex’s engineer to ensure that any additional work is performed in a manner that is as protective as possible to the environment and shoreline and that any necessary restoration is performed expediently.”

The Stultz’s, who have been vacationing at Leonardo Arms for three decades, aren’t sure the building has that long.

“We are concerned,” Russ Stultz said. “We aren’t sure how much longer this building, this end of the building, is going to stay dry.”

The condo board said the building is safe right now. Their goal is to move quickly so it can stay that way, hoping a storm doesn’t get in the way.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach and Lee County does not conduct structural assessments of condominium buildings.

“The condominium can hire their own structural engineer to recommend/design any needed renovations/retrofits,” a Town of Fort Myers Beach spokesperson said in an email. “The Town (and the State) would review those plans when they are submitted to the Town to issue permits.”

The Town of Fort Myers Beach said they are also reaching out to the owner of Leonardo Arms to address any concerns they may have.