Thieves swipe appliances worth thousands of dollars from Cape Coral construction sites

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police said thieves broke into 2 homes being built on 10th street on Tuesday.

Sonia Cruz lives across the street from those homes.

She said she had a feeling something was wrong when she noticed people going in and out of the unfinished houses.

“I saw the guys, but it was pretty late. I saw them but I thought they were workers,” said Cruz.

They weren’t workers. Cape Coral police said they were thieves. They went after big-ticket items like a dishwasher, microwave, pool heater, refrigerator, dryer, and washing machine. That’s about $8,000 worth of appliances.

HP Baumeister said he just moved in 4 weeks ago. Today he was outside with his wife setting up cameras around his home.

“They stole a pool heater from this home amongst other things. I mean they could steal the pool heater from our house,” said Baumeister.

Police said the two houses were closed but not locked. Cruz told me there should be more security during the building process.

Cape Coral police officers collected evidence and dusted for fingerprints, but whoever did this is still out there.