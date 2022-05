Condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of iHEARTMEDIA Classic Country KMJX (105.1 THE WOLF)/LITTLE ROCK morning host BOB ROBBINS, who died on SATURDAY morning (5/21) at the age of 78, just a little more than two weeks before he is scheduled to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the ARKANSAS COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS on JUNE 6th (NET NEWS 1/4). The station shared the news on social media, writing, "It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAMER and Central ARKANSAS radio legend BOB ROBBINS. BOB's love for his listeners, generosity to the community and love of Country music and the artists who create it made him one of a kind. Please keep his family and his radio family at iHEARTMEDIA in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss."

