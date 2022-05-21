ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Off-duty border patrol agent delivers baby boy in San Diego bathroom

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZh8d_0flZ4MGn00
Special delivery: A customs agent stepped in and delivered a baby for a woman who was in labor in a San Diego public bathroom. (Yuliia Skybyk/iStock )

SAN DIEGO — An off-duty border patrol agent had more work to do after finishing a 5-kilometer run on Sunday -- delivering a baby.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agent George Huertas, a member of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) in San Diego, delivered the baby boy in a public bathroom.

Huertas and his family were at Liberty Station in San Diego to participate in the Miracle Babies Superhero 5K race, KSND-TV reported. Huertas was running in the event as a tribute to his son, who was born prematurely and spent the first three months of his life in a newborn intensive care unit, the CBP said in its release.

Huertas was preparing to leave the venue when his sister told him a woman was in a public bathroom giving birth. The agent, who is a trained emergency medical technician, delivered the child without a hitch.

He wrapped the baby with one of his sister’s baby blankets, then waited until first responders arrived.

“If you know George, you know he is too humble to bring this up for attention,” Michael E. McEwan, the acting commander of San Diego BORSTAR, said in a statement. “He only told a group of us in passing during muster and downplayed the whole incident.

“George responds to those in need on and off duty,” McEwan added. “He is a strong advocate for those under his care. He truly embodies what it means to be a BORSTAR agent and lives our moniker, ‘So Others May Live.’”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
onscene.tv

Hit & Run Crash, Strange Circumstances | San Diego

05.22.2022 | 2:42 AM | SAN DIEGO – Police officers responded to a crash of a work truck that crashed into a traffic light. No one was found at the crash site. While officers were investigating, an ambulance stopped and asked about a male that was hit by a car somewhere on Fashion Hills Blvd.
SAN DIEGO, CA
foxla.com

Police Chase: CHP in pursuit of car from San Diego County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A multiple-county chase is underway on the 5 Freeway Monday night. SkyFOX is over the scene in the Orange County area as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a suspect originally wanted in the Chula Vista area. The ongoing chase, started from San Diego...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Baby Boy#The Border Patrol Search#Borstar#Ksnd Tv#Cbp#Https T Co Rmcccpxdzk#Nbc
NBC San Diego

Man Charged With Killing Mother, 88, With Makeshift ‘Zip Gun'

A man accused of killing his 88-year-old mother in unincorporated East County pleaded not guilty Monday to a murder charge. Chase Edward Folkes, 55, is charged in the death of Carolyn Jean Folkes, whose body was found last Thursday inside a home in the 1200 block of Corto Lane, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
northcountydailystar.com

AMTRAK Train Vs. Pedestrian – North County

On 05/22/2021, at approximately 1052 hours, the Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit was dispatched to investigate a collision involving an AMTRAK train and a pedestrian that occurred near the Leucadia Boulevard grade crossing in the City of Encinitas. Upon arrival, the subject involved in the collision was deceased. Deputies are investigating the incident and manner of death will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.
times-advocate.com

Suspect in domestic violence dies in motorcycle collision

On May 23, 2022, at 1:20 a.m. the Escondido Police Department received a report of domestic violence in the 300 block of West Vermont Avenue. The caller had advised the possible suspect in the domestic violence was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. As officers were responding, they saw a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Escondido Boulevard, turning east onto Felicita Avenue. Officers made a U-turn to stop the motorcycle, but the rider had accelerated rapidly and was already out of sight.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
96K+
Followers
107K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy