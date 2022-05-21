ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

One dead after motorcycle and car crash in Marysville Friday

By Ariana Powell
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARYSVILLE, Calif. - One man is dead after a motorcycle and car crash in Marysville at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, according to the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was traveling southbound...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 5

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Oroville Major Injury in Off-Road Accident

Driver Suffers Major Injury in Lower Wyandotte Road Crash. A major injury off-road accident was reported in Oroville on May 23 when a vehicle exited the pavement for an unknown reason. The collision happened in the area of Lower Wyandotte Road and Foothill Boulevard around 2:48 in the morning, according to the traffic report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The report stated that a vehicle had left the road and gone down an embankment but was visible from the roadway.
OROVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Motorcyclist identified in deadly Storey County crash

STOREY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a weekend crash in Storey County. Investigators say 56-year-old Michael Lee Graham of Henderson died at the scene after losing control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Graham reportedly hit a guardrail and was ejected from his bike while traveling north on State Route 341 near mile marker 7 on Saturday, May 15.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Reno man suffers fatal injuries while climbing at Woodfords

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Reno man fell to his death last week while rock climbing in Woodfords Canyon, officials announced Tuesday. James Allen, 43, was climbing on Friday, May 20, when the tragic incident took place, said the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office in a news release.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Marysville, CA
Crime & Safety
Marysville, CA
Accidents
City
Marysville, CA
City
Grass Valley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Married Couple Killed In Crash By Suspect Vehicle Fleeing Sacramento Police

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento family is mourning the senseless deaths of a mother and father killed during a police pursuit after a suspect vehicle that cops were chasing crashed into them. The violent collision happened Saturday morning on 65th Street and Stockton Boulevard. It started as a reported road rage incident between two cars. As police pursued the two, one of those vehicles crashed into the couple’s car as they were pulling out of a parking lot. It has left the family heartbroken. Katie Dang still can’t believe her aunt and uncle are gone. “Confused,” Dang said. “Every night, it just, the thoughts...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Family identifies man killed in Citrus Heights shooting

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One man was killed and another taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shootout at a Citrus Heights apartment complex late Monday. Citrus Heights police responded to reports of the shooting on the 6000 block of Birdcage Lane at Farmgate Way just before 11 p.m.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Sedan fatally strikes pedestrian on Watt Avenue

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol said a sedan fatally struck a pedestrian around 5 a.m. Monday. Sgt. Jeff Carlisle said a white Nissan headed north on Watt Avenue near Robertson Avenue hit a woman who was in the road. According to Carlisle, drugs and alcohol were not a factor and no criminal charges […]
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Yuba Sutter#The Yuba Sutter Chp
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters stop forward progress of vegetation fire north of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the spread of a vegetation fire at six acres just north of Chico on Tuesday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. The fire destroyed and damaged multiple vehicles. Firefighters were able to hold the fire to the railroad tracks. Crews say several commercial...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain fire in Rancho Tehama

RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - Firefighters are at the scene of a structure and vegetation fire on Hillcrest Drive in Rancho Tehama, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn unit. Fire crews say they are making good progress and have stopped the forward progress of the vegetation fire. Just before 11:45 a.m. on...
TEHAMA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire west of Orland destroys one home, several structures damaged

UPDATE 10:52 p.m.: All evacuation orders for the Edward Fire have been lifted according to the Glenn County Sheriff's Office. County Road FF is open to residents to access their homes only, officials say. No other motorists are permitted on County Road FF. One home was destroyed and several other...
ORLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
L.A. Weekly

Man Airlifted after Motorcycle Crash on Laurel Road [Oakley, CA]

One Rider Injured in Traffic Accident on Meadows Lane. The accident took place around 5:50 p.m. on Laurel Road and Meadows Lane. As per the reports, a motorcyclist traveled at a high rate of speed and collided with another vehicle for reasons unknown. Officials then located the rider down in a yard after crashing with the vehicle and a tree.
OAKLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Saves Family After Electrical Box Catches Fire At Antelope Home

ANTELOPE (CBS13) — Investigators are looking into what caused a house to catch fire in Antelope. CBS13 was on the scene on Ivy Hills and Antelope Hills Dr, where the family in the home explained how everything unfolded. They say that a driver was passing by when they noticed that smoke was coming from an electric box on the side of the house. The driver woke up the family by knocking on the door, and the fire department was contacted. No one was harmed, and crews are still on the scene, ensuring the home is safe to enter.
ANTELOPE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person taken to the hospital with gunshot wound

DURHAM, Calif. - One person was taken to Enloe Medical Center with a gunshot wound on Monday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. The incident happened in the area of Pratt Avenue and House Avenue in Durham, CAL FIRE says. This is a developing story. Action News Now will...
DURHAM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Aggressive Air and Ground Attack Stops Wildfire Spread Near City Of Colusa

COLUSA (CBS13) — Firefighters worked fast to get the upper hand on a wildfire burning near the city of Colusa on Tuesday. No mandatory evacuations were ordered but some people self-evacuated when flames reached just yards from their homes. The intense flames from the River Fire were spread by gusty winds. Fire crews on the ground tried to stay on top of flare-ups. Cal Fire helicopters returned over and over again to the Sacramento River, filling up for water drops overhead. The impressive aerial show drew lots of attention from people watching along the river’s edge. “I hope everybody’s OK and everyone on that...
COLUSA, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Arrested After Spectators Allegedly Block Deputies Trying To Break Up Sutter County Sideshow

SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – It was an active weekend of illegal sideshow activity in the Sacramento region, but law enforcement officers were out to stop as many participants as they could. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says, late Friday night, deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the 4700 block of Garden Highway to investigate a report of reckless driving. At the scene, deputies found about 40-50 cars were in the middle of a sideshow. Several cars turned tail and tried to get away once law enforcement showed up. Deputies say several pedestrians allegedly put themselves in the way of patrol...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters battling vegetation fire in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Firefighters are battling a half acre vegetation fire in the area of Willow Street near Jackson Street, according to the fire department. Police closed Willow Street as crews work on the fire. As of 4:15 p.m., the fire department said one lane of Willow Street has reopened.
RED BLUFF, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Occur in Sacramento Intersection Crash

An intersection crash in Sacramento on May 22 resulted in minor injuries after one driver ran a red light. The accident happened at the intersection of northbound Daly Avenue and Antelope Road around 8:15 a.m. The incident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) states that a Nissan Sentra and work pickup were involved, blocking the intersection and strewing debris in the roadway. The cause of the accident will be determined by investigators.
FOX40

1 killed in Birdcage Citrus Heights shooting

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed in a shooting around the 6000 block of Birdcage Street in Citrus Heights on Monday night, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. According to CHPD, when they arrived on the scene they found a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the walkway of […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy