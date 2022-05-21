One dead after motorcycle and car crash in Marysville Friday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento family is mourning the senseless deaths of a mother and father killed during a police pursuit after a suspect vehicle that cops were chasing crashed into them.
The violent collision happened Saturday morning on 65th Street and Stockton Boulevard.
It started as a reported road rage incident between two cars. As police pursued the two, one of those vehicles crashed into the couple’s car as they were pulling out of a parking lot.
It has left the family heartbroken. Katie Dang still can’t believe her aunt and uncle are gone.
“Confused,” Dang said. “Every night, it just, the thoughts...
