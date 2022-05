Page Valley News highlights adoptable pets from the Page County Animal Shelter to showcase their personality!. Chloe is the granny sporting the mohawk! She’s a sweet older gal who was found by some tourists while they were on vacation. She was in pretty rough shape when she first arrived. She was covered in mats and had a bad ear infection. Due to this, she had to be shaved. We can tell she feels much better now, even if she is a little bare.

PAGE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO