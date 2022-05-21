ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Prep Sports Recap for May 20, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgUby_0flZ2d9S00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Anna Parn delivered a two-hit hit to right that brought home the game winning run as Tremont beat host IVC, 2-1, in nine innings to capture a 2A softball regional championship on Friday.

Illini Bluffs, LeRoy, Brimfield, Pontiac, and Central Catholic also won regional titles.

Morton and Notre Dame shut out opponents and won regional soccer titles on the road. The Potters beat host Metamora, 6-0, and the Irish beat host Geneseo, 1-0.

Brimfield and IVC won baseball regional championships.

Enjoy the highlights.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Class 1A Area Girls Ready to Race on State’s ‘Big Blue’ Track

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — They’ve waited all year for this week. Girls track and field athletes head to Eastern Illinois University’s famed blue track to compete at the state track meet. And several of them could bring multiple state medals back to central Illinois on Saturday night The class 1A prelim races are Wednesday. The […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Georges Primed for Track Sectional Wednesday

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When Wilson Georges was a freshman, his Limestone track and field team finished last in the Mid-Illini Conference. This year the Rockets are the champs and have big momentum heading into Wednesday’s class 2A sectional at Metamora. “My freshman year we weren’t near as competitive as this in conference with a […]
METAMORA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Brimfield, IL
Peoria, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Tremont, IL
City
Pontiac, IL
City
Metamora, IL
City
Geneseo, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Christian Seniors Sign College Commitment Letters

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Seven Peoria Christian student-athletes were honored at a school signing ceremony on Monday. Wes Hunt (Taylor University baseball and basketball), Kaitlyn Black (Taylor University competitive cheer), Ryan Killinger (Taylor University track and field), Addison Mason (Eureka College volleyball), Claire Wuethrich (Eureka College softball), Gavin Johnson (Eureka College basketball) and Sophia Wiersma […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Historical Society offers guided tours this summer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — June through October, the Peoria Historical Society (PHS) will offer guided history tours. A shuttle bus with a capacity of 20 passengers will take you on the tour. Walking tours will also be available.  A bus tour costs $20 and a walking tour costs $15, and tickets can be purchased online […]
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prep Sports Recap#Central Catholic#Notre Dame#Irish#Nexstar Media Inc#Ciproud Com
Central Illinois Proud

Why ‘jumping worms’ are an issue in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gardeners in Central Illinois have an invasive species to look out for while they work in their yards. “Jumping worms” originally from Asia were first found in the Prairie State in 2015. The University of Illinois Extension Office confirmed that invasive species have been found in Peoria, Tazewell, McLean, and Woodford counties.
PEORIA, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS community in mourning after ‘unthinkable loss’

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district is mourning the loss of a GCMS High School student who was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday night. “The GCMS community has experienced an unthinkable loss with the passing of junior Colin Bane,” Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said in a statement posted Thursday to the district’s Facebook page. “The entire GCMS community is mourning the loss of one of our kids.”
GIBSON CITY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

All roads lead to Camp Kearney, registration available

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD0 — Founded more than 50 years ago, Camp Kearney is the result of a vision given to long-time South Side […]
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

Civic Center preparing for upcoming arena tours

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Civic Center is looking ahead to two arena tours for later this year. Children of North America, rejoice… GHOST will once again bring the “euphoric spectacle” (ROLLING STONE) of its live ritual to North America for the next leg of its globally dominating IMPERATOUR. The North American IMPERATOUR will see […]
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Victim identified in Saturday afternoon homicide

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The identity of the man killed not far from Peoria High School Saturday has now been revealed. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, around 12:30 PM, police responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 1500 block of N. Bigelow St. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Despite resuscitative efforts, 21-year-old Rodger Browder was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Sunday release.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Power outages reported in North Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thousands are without power in Peoria Tuesday morning. According to the Ameren outage map, about 5,000 customers in the Charter Oak and Willow Knolls areas are without power. There is no estimated repair time. Find the latest updates here. This story will be updated.
WMBD/WYZZ

Green Ready for Second NFL Season When He Won’t Be So Green

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a good, but quick trip home for Steelers offensive lineman Kendrick Green. The former University of Illinois All-American offensive lineman conducted his second youth football clinic at his Alma mater, Peoria High School on Saturday. Then Sunday he had to go right back to Pittsburgh. The center is getting […]
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Illinois woman dies at Adam Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park

VIRGINIA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old woman from Virginia, Illinois, died after falling into Adam Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park, according to park officials. They said her body was recovered Thursday evening. Adam Falls is located on the East Inlet Trail on the west side of the park. Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County […]
VIRGINIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Morton’s Tate Roley Growing Into Star Pitcher’s Role

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tate Roley is having an all-state caliber season as the ace of the Morton Potters pitching staff. With 82 strikeouts in 42 innings of work and an ERA just over 1.00, this year has been a breakout season. “I did a lot of offseason work. I’ve been growing, getting bigger and […]
MORTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

You May Not Like Monday’s But Easton Harris Loves Them

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — For most people, the start of the week is a bummer. But Easton Harris looks at it differently. He’s counted on to be at his best on Mondays. He’s the pitcher Washington High School turns to when it needs to start the week with a win. It’s a role he loves. […]
WASHINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

967
Followers
793
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy