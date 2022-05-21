Prep Sports Recap for May 20, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Anna Parn delivered a two-hit hit to right that brought home the game winning run as Tremont beat host IVC, 2-1, in nine innings to capture a 2A softball regional championship on Friday.
Illini Bluffs, LeRoy, Brimfield, Pontiac, and Central Catholic also won regional titles.
Morton and Notre Dame shut out opponents and won regional soccer titles on the road. The Potters beat host Metamora, 6-0, and the Irish beat host Geneseo, 1-0.
Brimfield and IVC won baseball regional championships.
