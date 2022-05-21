Clancy’s hosting fundraiser for McKeesport firefighters

For the 58th year, McKeesport is celebrating the virtues of being a “good neighbor.”. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
After months of discussion on making it possible, the White Oak Community Center is finally available to be rented. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
Temperatures on Memorial Day are expected to rise to 85 degrees. Will your community pool be open? Some public pools have announced their opening dates, but many residents will have to wait until early June for that first dip. Allegheny County, which operates the Boyce Park Wave Pool in Monroeville,...
FORD CITY, Pa. — A house caught fire and the flames spread to two other homes in Armstrong County on Tuesday morning. The fire started in the 600 block of 5th Avenue in Ford City around 3:45 a.m. The Ford City fire chief said the owner was renovating the...
Eugene A.J. Vittone, 85, of Peters Township, passed away on Monday May 23, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Eagle on Dec. 29, 1936, the son of Adolph E. and Lila E. Schultz Vittone. Gene was a graduate of Monongahela High School, Class of 1958, and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pittsburgh, where he was also president of the Delta Sigma Phi Sigma fraternity. He began his career in 1965, working as a pharmaceutical sales representative for Sandoz Pharmaceuticals until his retirement as regional manager in 2001. Gene was a member of St. Benedict the Abbot Catholic Church in McMurray, belonging to its Ben’s Men’s Club. He was a also a member of the Muse Italian Club, the Finleyville Italian Gumbas and the Italian American Heritage Society of Washington County. He is survived by his three children, Lisa (William) Richard, Cara Vittone and Lawrence Vittone (Aubrey Onorato); as well as his loving daughter-in-law, Jane Anne Vittone. He is also survived by grandchildren, Verle (Kim) Haines, Joshua (Alyssa) Haines, Jesse Vittone, Torin Vittone, Michael Vittone, Hunter (Victaria) Vittone, Gabriel Vittone and Laura Vittone; and great-grandchildren Annabelle, Travis, Nathan and Andrew. He also leaves behind his faithful companions, Louise and Lucky. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ann Cairns Vittone, who passed away Jan. 3, 2016; and his son, Eugene A. Vittone II, who passed away on Aug. 21, 2021. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Benedict the Abbot Church, 120 Abington Drive, McMurray, PA 15317, with Father David Green as celebrant. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 600 Waterfront Drive #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Homeowners in Charleroi could rehabilitate their homes at virtually no cost — if they don’t plan to move any time soon. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
The Allegheny County election return board reconvened Monday to start reviewing and counting about 2,000 provisional ballots that had been submitted for the May primary. While the process plays out each election, with workers slowly reviewing ballots in the Allegheny County elections warehouse in Pittsburgh’s North Side, a closely contested race for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination is adding pressure to the count this year.
James E. Matson Jr., 70, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 13, 1951, in Belle Vernon, son of Catherine Matson and the late James E. Matson Sr. Jim went to Penn State University. After marrying the love of his life at age 20, he finished his degree in political science from the University of Pittsburgh. Jim worked for the U.S. Department of Defense for 30 years, was promoted to special agent in charge and was given additional assignments as a special case investigator. After retiring from the federal government, Jim worked as a private contractor before fully retiring and enjoying his time with family, especially vacationing at Marco Island, Fla., and Cape May, N.J. Jim was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He was an active member of the community and brought his passion for sports to coaching his son’s baseball and soccer teams. He was a devoted and loving husband and father to his two children. His greatest joy was spending time with his five beautiful grandchildren. Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Jean Matson; son, Jeff Matson (and daughter-in-law, So); daughter, Melissa Battisti (and son-in-law, Mike); five grandchildren, Landon and Eden Matson and Ava, Aubrey and Ryan James Battisti; mother, Catherine Matson; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy (and John) Crane and Patty (and Don) Serwinski; three sisters-in-law (and brother-in-law), Shirley Novakovich (and Ronald), Nancy Moussiaux and Diane Coccari Spadafore; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Alfred Spadafore; mother-in-law, Ann Maranich Spadafore; brother-in-law, Michael Spadafore; and niece, Shelly Crane McDonald. Final blessings will be held privately. Private entombment will be in Belle Vernon Cemetery. KEPPLE- GRAFT FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Research Foundation at www.cancerresearchfdn.org/donate. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Western Pennsylvania has one of the most compelling stories ever told in the history of youth baseball. In 1952, the team from Monongahela, Washington County would make it to the Little League World Series This marked the first (and to date only) time a Pittsburgh area team would do so.
Corporate leadership sometimes has a reputation for being cold and robotic. James Fox Jr. made sure he had the opposite impact through Fox’s Pizza Den. Fox, who founded his eponymous national pizza chain 51 years ago, knew the name of every franchise owner of the chain’s more than 200 restaurants, said former Seward franchisee Tom Wynkoop.
The Allegheny County Jail has returned to a “modified lockdown,” due to rising COVID cases, Warden Orlando Harper announced in a county press release last week. “The jail had been on a good trajectory until recently with much of our operation restored to normal, but the recent increase in COVID infections resulted in our reaching out to our health partners to determine how best to limit the spread,” says Harper in the May 20 release. “Based on that advice, we believe these mitigation efforts are necessary to maintain the health, safety, and security of our incarcerated population and our staff members. Once the number of infections decrease, we can reevaluate and adjust our operations again accordingly.”
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle has now confirmed with three more police departments in the Pittsburgh area that those credit card skimming devices were found at more stores in Allegheny and Butler counties. In addition to the first skimmer found in the self-checkout aisle of...
Betty Ann Zomber, 92, of Richmond, Texas, formerly of Donora, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She was born in Donora on July 25, 1929, daughter of the late John and Mary Bires Malinchak. She was Catholic by faith and a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, where she was an avid volunteer and was on the parish bocce league. Mrs. Zomber was a lifelong resident of Donora and recently moved to Texas to be with her daughter and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Fred J. Zomber, on April 13, 2011; a son, David Zomber; and three siblings. Surviving to cherish her memory are a daughter, Karen (Joseph) Fleming of Richmond, Texas; five grandchildren, Kelly (Lt. Colonel Peter) Twedell, Heather (James) Lowrie, Joelle (Tim) Pepper, Jordan (Ashley) Fleming, and David Richard Zomber; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Wise of Ohio; and a daughter-in-law, Marlene Zomber. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Donora Campus of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 1 Park Manor Road, Donora, PA 15033, in Betty’s name. To share a condolence, please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.
Family and friends gathered at the Allegheny Cemetery Saturday for the late Sen. Jim Ferlo's final march. The event was held to celebrate the life of Ferlo, who died last Sunday at the age of 70. Ferlo was known as a "change agent" in the city and the state. Ferlo...
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released the following statement Sunday:. “Today I am headed back to Braddock. After getting amazing care from the wonderful team at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, I could not be happier to finally be heading home to be with my family. “I want to take...
Officials said they are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a vacant house early Monday in Greensburg. The blaze was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Stanton Street, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatch supervisor. A passerby spotted burning embers on the roof...
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Sources told Channel 11 that police are investigating a report of shots fired in New Kensington. Westmoreland County 911 confirmed that News Kensington police were called to the 1200 block of Constitution Boulevard at 4:44 p.m. Sources told Channel 11 that there’s no indication anyone...
PennDOT is looking for workers in our area. They are hosting a job fair this Wednesday and are looking to fill a number of jobs in Butler and Armstrong County. Positions are available for maintenance workers, equipment operators, CDL drivers, and interns. The job fair will take place at the...
Plum Borough’s SummerFest 2022 is scheduled from June 23-25 at Larry Mills Park, Fontana Drive. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The festival features food trucks, games plus fireworks on Saturday. Free round-trip shuttle service from Amplify...
