NC native wins Pulitzer Prize for play set at barbecue
Centre Daily
4 days ago
James Ijames knew that the Pulitzer Prizes would be announced on May 9, but he didn’t check to see if he won. Instead, he busied himself in his office at Villanova University, catching up on work that he hadn’t yet completed for the semester. Then his phone...
This is very cool and I can relate to it because my daughter Emily is a hair stylist. You just never know who might walk in the door and need a haircut and over the weekend a very famous celebrity did just that. Just about everyone knows who Mike Rowe...
CHARLOTTE — In the midst of all the drama surrounding the stalled Carolina Panthers headquarters in Rock Hill, it might be easy to forget about another splashy sports development that was announced in recent years. Could the planned headquarters for 23XI Racing be hitting the skids, too?. [ALSO READ:...
North Carolina experienced its second earthquake of at least 2.0 magnitude in a week's time last Wednesday. The most recent hit in Catawba County northwest of Charlotte. There has been a spate of earthquakes that have hit the Carolinas recently. Several have hit South Carolina, especially around the Elgin area near Columbia. Experts say these tremors and aftershocks are not abnormal. They can be a result of Earth working to progressively remove stress and could last for months.
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Enjoy a quiet escape in the countryside of Upstate South Carolina at Hotel Domestique. World-class cycling, golf, fishing and hiking are available to adventure-seekers and a peaceful basecamp awaits for those seeking a trip full of relaxation. Located near the cities of Greenville, SC and Asheville, NC, Hotel Domestique is a destination offering memorable sight-seeing, shopping and entertainment.
Proudly hailing from the musically rich foothills of Shelby, NC, Dirty Grass Soul has been entertaining audiences across the southeast and beyond since their formation in 2011. With a sound that draws influence from traditional music of the Carolina foothills, Dirty Grass Soul manages to bring a new, refreshed, and re-energized sound to their music that falls somewhere between country, bluegrass, and southern rock & roll reminiscent of acts like The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band. DGS is lead by founding members Kevin Dedmon (Fiddle, Vocals, Guitar) and Lance Watson (Bass, Mandolin). They are joined by Tommy Smith (Electric Guitar), Dedmon's brother Kris Dedmon (Banjo), Glenn Miller (Pedal Steel Guitar), and Jared Miller (Vocals & Percussion).
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With summer approaching fast, many parents will be looking to find day cares, babysitters and camps to watch their kids this summer. What happens if a plan falls through? Can you leave your child home alone?. THE QUESTION. Is there a law in North Carolina that...
JACKPOT! One North Carolina man hit the jackpot when he won $2 million in a North Carolina lottery win. Robert Hamrick, 53-years-old, thought he was seeing things when he found out he won big with his lottery ticket. The Charlotte Observer reports Hamrick says that he thought he was seeing...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A new analysis of deadly vehicle crashes on 5-mile stretches of highways shows two of North Carolina’s deadliest to be in Greensboro. The study assimilated from national data between 2000 and 2019 by 1Point21, a contact marketing agency, showed that a stretch of U.S. 29 in East Greensboro and a slice […]
Tornadoes hit Mecklenburg County and Durham on Monday as strong storms moved across the state. An EF-1 tornado touched down in the Charlotte area Monday afternoon as storms bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds moved across the state. The tornado hit in Mecklenburg County near Burnt Umber Drive, just south...
MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-area husband and wife team is selling their own pancake mix nationwide, thanks to help from some popular grocery store chains. Before tying the knot, Marquita and Devin Cater met at Central Piedmont Community College. Their conversations often revolved around their...
The Greenville Scottish Games will welcome the 2022 Royal Highland Fusilier Honor Guard team to its festivities May 27-28. This team is the most decorated unit in the British Army and will be making its 10th appearance at the games, said the Greenville Scottish Games in a press release. The...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After years of feeling depressed by swollen legs and enlarged feet caused by lymphedema, LaShonn Edmunds decided to do something about it. Edmunds let her irrepressible sense of fashion shape the way she handles her incurable condition. “The good Lord gave me a vision,” Edmunds...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Love is in the air in Greenville. CNN highlighted Greenville as an “overlooked gem of the south,” encouraging people to consider the city for their next trip. According to Expedia, Greenville has become a trending destination with bookings increasing 53 percent over the...
The polls closed in North Carolina at 7:30 on election night. Seventeen minutes later, The Associated Press made the call: Pat McCrory had lost his bid for the U.S. Senate. His supporters, gathered at Selwyn Pub in Charlotte, hadn’t finished their first beers before they suddenly needed a second.
ELK PARK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A missing swimmer was found dead at the Elk River Falls in North Carolina on Friday, officials said. According to the Linville Volunteer Fire Department, a dive team responded to the falls just after 11 a.m. after the swimmer was reported missing. Officials confirmed that the swimmer died, […]
Jim Thompson, a former editor for several local news outlets was killed over the weekend as the result of a crash in Alexander County. On Sunday, May 22, at approximately 7:55 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) responded to a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 127 near Rink Dam Road. A 2012 Toyota Scion was traveling north on NC 127, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a southbound 2008 Toyota Prius, according to NCSHP.
RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Three females are pushing for change after a rural county saw a spike in overdose deaths. More than 3,200 people died in 2020 from drug overdoses in North Carolina, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. In Richmond County, overdose deaths more than...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate couple tied the knot during a ceremony in Greenville on Sunday, over six decades after they first met. In 1959, Harold Cothran stopped by the church that Marie Atkinson was singing at and asked her for her number. The pair happily dated for around three months before Cothran left for National Guard Duty and became engaged during his time away.
In Tuesday’s primary election, North Carolina Republicans declared Congressman Ted Budd, a Washington insider who has consistently put his own interests ahead of our own, their U.S. Senate nominee. After being dragged over the finish line by almost $15 million in special interests trying to buy the election from...
FORT MILL, S.C. — Many homeowners are familiar with homeowners association (HOA) fees, but in South Carolina you could have to pay to leave your neighborhood group. Isabel Ward was surprised to find a more than $1,700 bill from her HOA when she sold her home in Baxter Village in Fort Mill.
Comments / 0