TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office announced that a 17-year-old has been booked after he was shot during an armed robbery. According to Chief Jimmy Travis Ermonee "Money" Bell, 17, was shot during a robbery struggle that happened between him and the victim on Klien Road on May 14.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO