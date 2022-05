KIRKLAND — One person has been displaced after a kitchen fire on White Street in Kirkland Sunday evening, according to the Clark Mills Fire Department. Clark Mills Fire Chief Gary Spaven said the first stated in the kitchen at 52 White St. and the alarm was raised at 6:09 p.m. Volunteers from three area departments responded to the scene, while the one resident escaped the home without injury, the chief stated. The residence is located just south of the Hamlet of Clark Mills, off East South Street.

