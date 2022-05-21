ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ingraham: How much lower can Biden's approval go?

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News host Laura Ingraham shared President Biden's plummeting approval ratings among Americans on both sides as a new AP-NORC poll has the president's approval at 39%. LAURA INGRAHAM: I'm going to ask the question, how low can he go? As in Biden and those polls measuring his job performance, of...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris former spokesperson Symone Sanders says claims of a rift between VP and Biden are 'palace intrigue,' claims 'chaos' in her office is 'overreported' and hints negative stories are sexist

Vice President Kamala Harris' former spokesperson Symone Sanders knocked down rumors of a rift between Harris and President Joe Biden suggesting journalists are just thirsty for some drama. 'There's a lot of chatter and I just feel like people need - I don't know. Well, I do know. There's palace...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Bill Maher says Biden isn't mentally 'that different' than before, insists he's 'actually better'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher pushed back against the notion that President Biden has had a mental decline in recent years, suggesting he's "actually better" than ever. On Friday's "Overtime" segment on YouTube, Maher read a viewer question directed to former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile, who was asked who was going to be the Democratic candidate in 2024. Brazile responded by pointing to the president's previous remarks asserting he intends to seek a second term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Politico reports Biden is ‘finally’ going to stop ‘trying to work with GOP’ and instead go on ‘attack’

A recent Politico piece reported that President Joe Biden is "finally" rethinking efforts to reach across the aisle and work with Republican lawmakers because of their "obstructionism." On Sunday, Politico’s John Lemire began his piece declaring, "The fever didn’t break. And for the Biden White House, efforts at bipartisanship have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Ingraham
Fox News

Clinton campaign manager drops 'bombshell' exposing Clinton and media mob's years-long Russia hoax

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett walked viewers through Robby Mook's testimony in the Trump-Russia trial Friday night, on "Hannity." GREGG JARRETT: [Clinton] personally approved the scheme to peddle phony collusion information to the media, that dropped like a bombshell by her own campaign manager, Robby Mook. And it seemed so incredibly foolish for the defense of all people to have called Mook to the witness stand. It's fundamental in trying cases, never call a witness to the stand that only helps you a little bit, because the downside of hurting you tremendously is quite severe. And sure enough, that's what happened. I mean, Mook helped a little bit, marginally, by saying, well, we the campaign didn't put up Sussmann going to the FBI to lie to them. What the campaign intended is irrelevant. What's material is what Sussmann's intent was, and his intent has already been demonstrated by the evidence in the testimony. He put his lie to the FBI in writing. So now he's only left with some rather vacuous defenses.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Approval Rating#Americans#Ap#Democrats#Hispanics
Fox News

Liberals melt down after Musk claims the Democrat Party was ‘hijacked by extremists'

New Twitter owner Elon Musk broke leftist brains with tweets Thursday accusing the Democrat Party of moving way too far to the left and being "hijacked by extremists." On Thursday evening, Musk tweeted out a comic which depicted the evolution of liberals from 2008 to now. The illustration showed that in 2008 both conservatives and liberals were about equidistant to the center of the political spectrum, with Musk ("me") depicted slightly to the left.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows

The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Elon Musk triggers liberals with tweet on ‘Biden’s mistake’: ‘Proof being rich doesn’t make you smart’

Elon Musk’s tweet on how President Joe Biden was elected compared to how he's governing caused a big uproar among Twitter leftists this week. The world’s richest man gave his assessment on the current commander-in-chief's boring presidential campaign, knocking Biden and his administration for acting as if they had a mandate to change the country.
ECONOMY
Fox News

White House won't confirm new book saying Biden adviser called White people 'incredibly racist'

FIRST ON FOX: The White House would not confirm an excerpt from a new book saying one of President Biden's 2020 campaign advisers called White people "incredibly racist." Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the excerpt from the upcoming book "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future" by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin. They write that one of the president’s advisers made the claim in relation to Biden's decision about making now-Vice President Kamala Harris his running mate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Kamala Harris slammed over report she refused to appear in student debt video with Biden: ‘Team player’

Critics slammed Vice President Kamala Harris after Politico's "West Wing Playbook" revealed the vice president reportedly opted to not appear with President Joe Biden in a video about student debt forgiveness. "The vice president has been increasingly wary of becoming part of the public face of the administration’s response," Playbook...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Canadians are also baffled by Biden’s jihad against US energy production

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney together used a May 17 Capitol Hill hearing to eviscerate President Joe Biden’s policies on energy production. The first topic was Biden’s economically and environmentally senseless killing of the Keystone XL pipeline. In answer to the senator’s questions, Kenney said that killing the pipeline will make it more difficult and expensive to move Canadian oil to U.S. refineries and that the oil that is still moved will instead be forced to go by train or truck, which is “less environmentally friendly.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Rep. Jim Jordan: The FBI Must Have Known About The Latest Bombshell Revelation Regarding Hillary Clinton And Her 2016 Campaign

Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Joran joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to react to former Clinton Campaign manager Robby Mook testifying that then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton approved the distribution of materials to the media linking the Trump Organization to a Russian bank. According to Rep. Jordan, this was...
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Fox News

748K+
Followers
158K+
Post
628M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy