ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, NC

Nationally ranked Providence rallies past West Forsyth, into NCHSAA regional finals

By Matt Kline
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0N4z_0flZ0gs300

Providence High School’s state championship dream is still alive.

The nationally ranked Panthers, No. 3 in America, rallied from two runs down to beat West Forsyth 3-2 in the N.C. 4A quarterfinals. The Panthers will play Skyland’s Roberson High in next week’s regional championship, which will be a best-of-3 series.

The Panthers got there in dramatic fashion.

With the score tied 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Providence coach Danny Hignight inserted senior Jackson Warfield to pinch-run at first after a walk opened the inning.

Two pitches later Warfield sprinted around to score all the way from first on an errant pick-off attempt to score the game winning run.

For Providence, it proved that they could win in a game where they were severely threatened as they fell behind 2-0 before their first at-bats.

The Panthers scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings, the last on a wild pitch that scored David Garfinkle and gave Providence a 3-2 lead.

West Forsyth answered in the top of the fifth on a two-out RBI single by Camdyn Daly to tie the score, leading to the late-inning dramatics.

Warfield pinch-ran for Ryan Bloomingburg who walked to lead off the sixth. West Forsyth reliever Reid Withers’ pick-off threw went high and into the right field bullpen. That allowed Warfield scored all the way from first, just beating the tag attempt.

In the top of the seventh, West Forsyth threatened as Patrick Showers led off with a single and made his way to third base with two outs. Catcher Lucas Manning hit a shot back up the middle but reliever Collin McDougal made a great stop and threw to first to seal the victory.

THEY SAID IT

“When the throw went past me I just started running,” said Warfield, who will play next season. “I didn’t really think about scoring until I rounded second and saw the third base coach waving me around. We’ve worked so hard to get this far and it felt great to be able to help us get a big win.”

RECORDS

Providence improves to 31-0 on the season while West Forsyth’s season ends at 25-6.

THREE WHO MATTERED

Collin McDougal, Providence: Wingate signee went 2-for-2 at the plate with a run scored and pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless ball in relief to get the win.

Ryan Bloomingburg, Providence: Went 1-for-2 with an RBI squeeze bunt and drew the leadoff walk in the bottom of the sixth that led to the game-winning run.

Camdyn Daly, West Forsyth): Went 1-for-2 with a walk and 2 RBI for the Titans.

WHAT’S NEXT

Providence advances to the 4A semifinals and will host TC Roberson on Tuesday.

WORTH MENTIONING

▪ Nerves were definitely a factor as both starting pitchers, who both are D1 commits, struggled with command. Providence’s Michael Forret (ECU) had two walks, two hit batters and a wild pitch in West Forsyth’s two-run first inning. Harrison Lewis (UNC) walked four, hit four and had two wild pitches for West Forsyth.

▪ Providence has played a handful of close games in their 31 wins, but this was just their third one-run game and their first since a 3-2 win over Alexander Central on April 27th.

PHOTOS: West Forsyth at Providence

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Skyland, NC
Providence, NC
Sports
Providence, NC
Education
City
Providence, NC
City
Wingate, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nchsaa#Unc#Titans#Highschoolsports#Providence High School#Panthers#Roberson High
wchstv.com

20 arrested, 21 wanted in undercover drug operation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An undercover narcotics operation led to 41 people being charged with felonies, according to authorities. Twenty people have been arrested, while the other 21 remain at large. Cocaine, along with quantities of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine were seized during this operation,” the Henry County...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
3K+
Followers
502
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy