ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its Returning Ube Pancake Mix

By Naomi Kennedy
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trader Joe's shoppers were in for a surprise earlier this year when the grocery chain introduced a new item to its popular Ube-flavored product lineup: Ube-Covered Pretzels. Word of the new snack quickly got around the TJ's fandom after it was released in late April, and, at a number of stores,...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
Apartment Therapy

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Single Party I’m Invited To

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancake Mix#Food Drink
Mashed

Arby's Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most-Disliked Sandwiches

Arby's has found ways to upset its diners over the years. Spoon University noted that the fast food chain has offered customers less-than-stellar items over the years, including the turkey gyro, King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe sandwich, Smokehouse Brisket sandwich, and even Arby's Apple Crisp. On the other end of the ingredient spectrum, BNN Bloomberg wondered why Arby's sold lamb in the first place, considering 13% of Americans can't stand the protein.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Wendy's Has A Sweet $1 Deal For National Hamburger Month

In the 1994 book, "The Primal Cheeseburger," author Elizabeth Rozin declared, "If the melting pot exists, the cheeseburger may well be its most palpable product; to take a bite of it is to take a bite of history." But even without the dairy topping, a hamburger is a bite of history worth savoring. According to National Today, the sandwich originated from a snack called a Hamburgh sausage that resembled a meatball and came with bread. The modern image of this dish stems back to the 1904 World's Fair, where hamburgers appeared as a novelty food. Later, they were formalized by White Castle.
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
shefinds

The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very large role; there are many ways to continue to boost your metabolism throughout life, no matter how old you are. What does play a larger role in this process is the food you eat, especially when it comes to breakfast.
WEIGHT LOSS
Popculture

52 Candy Products Just Got Recalled

The Wyoming company Queen Bee LLC voluntarily recalled dozens of candy products sold in the past year. The recall covers honey caramel candy products and chocolates that may contain undeclared allergens like milk and tree nuts. People with allergies or sensitivity to tree nuts and dairy could have severe or life-threatening reactions if they consume the candies.
ECONOMY
shefinds

Doctors Say You Should Think Twice Before Adding These Ingredients To Your Coffee

Starting your day with a cup of freshly brewed coffee can be one of the best feelings ever. We totally get it–there’s nothing quite like sipping on a steaming cup of joe and getting that caffeine rush. Aside from keeping you awake, energized, and in a good mood, drinking coffee (in moderation, of course) actually has significant health benefits too. As a low-calorie beverage, it’s rich in antioxidants, which protects your cells and reduces your risk of getting heart disease or cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

133K+
Followers
33K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy