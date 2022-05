It’s time to dispose of the narrative that only Bear Creek residents are affected by the airport noise. I live by the river well away from the airport and have lived here for 16 years. Until this past year the low-flying planes have been tolerable and more of an occasional annoyance to me. Former Mayor Ed Kelly had to deal with the noise complaints, so this is not a new issue for my area.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO