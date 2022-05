UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding Holly Holm’s loss to Ketlen Vieira this past weekend at UFC Vegas 55. A grizzled veteran of the sport, Bisping has found himself on the wrong side of the judges’ scoring as well. Over a decade ago, Bisping lost out on a contest to Chael Sonnen on the scorecards. ‘The Bad Guy’ was in agreement with the Englishman that he had won but all three judges ruled it in favor of Sonnen.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO