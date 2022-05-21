ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monahans, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans drops semifinal series opener

By Avi Carr-Gloth
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – The Monahans Lady Loboes lost to the Ioaw Park Hawks 13-2 in five innings in the first game of their best-of-three regional semifinal series.

Game two will be on Saturday at 2:00 P.M. and a winner-take-all third game will start after game two if needed.

Watch the video above for highlights.

