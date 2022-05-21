HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans drops semifinal series opener
ABILENE, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – The Monahans Lady Loboes lost to the Ioaw Park Hawks 13-2 in five innings in the first game of their best-of-three regional semifinal series.
Game two will be on Saturday at 2:00 P.M. and a winner-take-all third game will start after game two if needed.
Watch the video above for highlights.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.
Comments / 0