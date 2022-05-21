Highlights from class 2A and 3A on day two of the state track meet

Professor Jeff Stein's Iowa Almanac for May 23rd talks about an event that happened in 1879, Iowa State's Veterinary School was officially founded! Learn the backstory on the first state veterinary college in the United States and how the curriculum was actually incorporated into the school program when it was still Iowa State Agricultural College and Farm with it's first graduates in 1872. Those who had majored in agriculture had received instruction in veterinary science, too! TODAY, the school turns 143 years old and is the veterinary school with the longest record of continuous operation in the United States! www.iowaalmanac.com.

