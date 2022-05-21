ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Highlights from class 2A and 3A on day two of the state track meet

KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Corey Thompson breaks down the chance of a warm and...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Doubles teams from Linn-Mar and Iowa City West advance to the 2A state semis

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Looking to make a splash through the rain, two Eastern Iowa schools are still alive in the 2A boys state tennis tournament. Linn-Mar’s team of sophomore Malcolm Rice and senior Brock Hanna took down Waukee Northwest’s Sonoiki and Fenton 6-1 and 6-0. “We...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#3a
KCRG.com

Tuesday's Deep Dive: May 24th Edition

Americans are becoming less supporting of punishing Russia for it's war on Ukraine if it's at the expense of the U.S. economy. Cedar Rapids Police continue to investigate an overnight shooting on the city’s southeast side. Hy-Vee dietitian recommends easy appetizers for summer gatherings. Updated: 3 hours ago. Hy-Vee...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa Hawkeyes baseball prepares for Big Ten Tournament

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes baseball team is in the win-or-go-home territory now. After sweeping their final regular-season series, the Hawkeyes now turn their attention to the Big Ten Conference Tournament which starts this Wednesday. Iowa enters the tournament as a three-seed and will take on Penn...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa lawmakers OK deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Deer hunters will be able to use semi-automatic rifles during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill approved by lawmakers and sent to the governor. The measure given final approval Tuesday by the House is designed to help control the deer...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Dubuque, IA
1650thefan.com

Dike-New Hartford hires Alex Tagtow as next boys basketball coach

Alex Tagtow has been hired as the new head boys basketball coach at Dike-New Hartford High School. Tagtow was previously the head coach at North Tama in the Iowa Star Conference. He replaces Greg Moore who resigned in March after guiding the Wolverines the last 18 years. Tagtow is a...
NEW HARTFORD, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa Senate passes 2-year moratorium on new casinos in the state

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a 35-11 vote, the Iowa Senate passed legislation on Monday that would not allow new casinos to be licensed by the state until 2024. The vote is a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.
LINN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

What will change with new Iowa bottle bill

PELLA, Iowa — A new bottle and can redemption law has been settled on by Iowa lawmakers after a decade of attempts to re-write it. Under the new measure, grocers and other retailers can opt out of accepting cans and bottles. Those who do still redeem cans and bottles will be compensated at three cents […]
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Iowa Almanac for May 23: Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine...FIRST IN THE NATION!

Professor Jeff Stein's Iowa Almanac for May 23rd talks about an event that happened in 1879, Iowa State's Veterinary School was officially founded! Learn the backstory on the first state veterinary college in the United States and how the curriculum was actually incorporated into the school program when it was still Iowa State Agricultural College and Farm with it's first graduates in 1872. Those who had majored in agriculture had received instruction in veterinary science, too! TODAY, the school turns 143 years old and is the veterinary school with the longest record of continuous operation in the United States! www.iowaalmanac.com.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa farmers race to beat the rain after delayed planting window

REDFIELD, Iowa (KCCI) - The heavy rain expected for much of Iowa this week had many farmers scrambling to finish planting on Monday. The planting window was already delayed and narrow this spring, due to a more cold and wet April than usual. Lowell Garrett said with the limited amount...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Senate votes for moratorium that would block Cedar Rapids casino application

Without debate, the Iowa Senate has voted to block development of new casinos. This is how Republican Senator Roby Smith of Davenport explained the plan: “It caps the number of licenses at the current amount of 19, which is in effect for the next two years.”. The moratorium was...
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ag Informer – Testing on Autonomous Planter Underway

Salin 247’s 2022 prototype autonomous electric-drive unit, prepared for planting, features the ability to switch hit between planting, spraying and side-dressing with a lighter footprint and improved cost-effectiveness over traditional pull-behind equipment. Iowa start-up Salin 247 field testing autonomous electric drive unit for planting in Iowa and Tennessee fields....
MANCHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

Mowing roadside vegetation prohibited until July 15th in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Secondary Road Department and Linn County Conservation Department are reminding county residents that state law prohibits mowing roadside vegetation or medians on any primary highway, interstate highway, or secondary road. Experts say the law is designed to protect roadside habitats for nesting...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Work begins on Linn County bridge project

Woman opens ‘O So Beautiful Salon’ in Ely after losing husband and 3 kids in Oso mudslide. A woman in Ely has started her own business after her husband and three children were killed in a mudslide in Washington state. John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, May 23rd, 2022.
LINN COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy