Dallas County Sheriff’s Report May 20

An officer took to a report of extortion in the 100 block of S. 10th Street. A two-vehicle accident was reported in the 300 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S. Damages were estimated at $2,200. An officer responded to a theft from vehicle report in the 100 block of Nile...
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is continuing an investigation following a Tuesday night single vehicle crash. According to the sheriff’s office, Grand Junction and Paton Fire Departments, Greene County Ambulance, along with the sheriff and deputies responded to the incident at 10:20pm on X Avenue near 170th Street. Thirty-four-year-old Amanda Meyer of Fort Dodge lost control of her 2014 GMC Acadia on X Avenue as it went into the west ditch and struck a driveway. The report shows airbags were deployed and Meyer was taken to Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Ambulance with suspected injuries.
On November 9, 2021, Knoxville Police were notified that a vape device was found on a juvenile female at Knoxville High School. On November 10 it was discovered that the device was a THC vapor device. During the investigation, police learned that the juvenile met a 21-year-old male at the Knoxville Recreation Center, drove around, went to Marion County Park, then was dropped off in the student parking lot on the westside of Knoxville High School. The juvenile admitted she was using the vape device and was told it had THC in it. The juvenile said she felt the effects and described them to the male on Facebook messenger. Officers questioned 21-year-old Derion Grandstaff of Marshalltown. He denied his involvement and denied any recent drug use but did admit to using THC in the past. The vape device was sent to the DCI Crime Lab and came back indicating preparations of cannabis. The Facebook messages were reviewed and it was determined there was enough evidence and a warrant was issued for Grandstaff’s arrest. Grandstaff was arrested on May 23 and charged with Providing a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance to a person under the age of 18, a Class B Felony.
MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is given jail time over setting a fire and choking someone. Robert William Parker, 58 of Thornton, was sentenced Monday to 60 days in jail, fined $430, and will spend two years on supervised probation. He pleaded guilty to reckless use of fire or explosives and domestic abuse assault for an incident on March 27.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A man who illegally possessed a 3D printed Glock switch designed to convert a handgun into an automatic weapon has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Twenty-year-old Jose Morales-Ramirez of Marshalltown received the prison term after pleading guilty in January to illegal possession of a machine gun.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A child riding a bicycle was injured when they were hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Des Moines’ east side. It happened around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday at E. 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department told WHO 13 that a 12-year-old boy rode […]
(West Des Moines, IA) -- New court filings are showing Valley West Mall is in foreclosure. U.S. Bank is filing the documents in Polk County district court. The filings accuse the mall’s owner Watson Centers of not making a loan payment since May of 2021. The bank says the mall owes $3.5 million over the past year in back payments on the loan. The total remaining balance of loan by Minneapolis-based Watson Centers is $41 million. The new foreclosure filing comes as Von Maur plans to leave Valley West Mall for a new location in Jordan Creek Town Center later this year.
FORT DODGE, Iowa — John Quillen and his family are still in shock after a car crashed into their house on Saturday morning. An out-of-control Toyota Camry crashed through their front door around 2 a.m. Police say they spotted the Camry after it allegedly hit a car in town...
(Alpha Media- Brooke Bickford) The search is on for a robbery suspect who entered a Fort Dodge Casey’s Store Sunday night and demanded money. According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, the Webster County Telecommunications Center received information at around 11:40 PM that an individual entered the store at 2007 North 15th Street and demanded money before leaving on foot.
(Mt. Ayr, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Ringgold County are asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting that resulted in the death of a horse. Authorities say a horse was shot and killed the weekend of May 14th two-miles south of Kellerton, in the area of Highway P-68 and 250th Street. The Hilltop Veterinary Clinic confirmed the cause of death and recovered a bullet.
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested Randall Wesley Lynn Butts, 29, this morning for Interference with Official Acts. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of E Hammond Street for a 911 domestic call. Officers made contact at the residence and during the investigation, Butts was arrested. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was held on $300 bond.
(Lenox) -- A Council Bluffs man faces multiple charges following his arrest in Lenox. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 27-year-old Jesus Alvarez-Diaz earlier this month in the 100 block of South Walnut Street. Alvarez-Diaz was charged with going armed with intent, 1st degree harassment, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
CLIVE, Iowa — Police in Clive plan to crack down on impaired drivers with a special patrol effort Friday. Police said the operation is in conjunction with the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force. Officers will be looking for impaired drivers but said all traffic infractions will be enforced.
A Greene County High School male is charged with a felony following an argument allegedly involving a shotgun. Jefferson Police Captain Jason Kroeger tells Raccoon Valley Radio they responded to the call at the high school at 12:25pm Friday. Kroeger says two juvenile males had an ongoing argument which eventually led to the parking lot. He points out one of the males showed the other male a shotgun that was in his vehicle. However, Kroeger believes at no time was the weapon taken out of the vehicle or any direct threats were made to use the firearm. No one was hurt in the incident.
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines paramedic got a huge surprise over the weekend. Lieutenant Jana Trede thought she was being called to a restaurant, right across the street from her assigned station. She ended up walking into a surprise proposal!. Her fiance Cole had spent...
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcyclist was jailed Friday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase. At about 4:30 p.m., a trooper with the Iowa State Patrol attempted to stop a 2009 Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle near United Community School in Boone County. The motorcycle fled and traveled westbound...
(Mills Co.) A Glenwood man died following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:38 p.m. on Interstate 29. According to the report, Bharatkumar Patel, 47, of Papillion, Nebraska was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna. Caleb Wear, 40, of Glenwood, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Both vehicles were northbound when for an unknown reason the Sienna struck the rear of the motorcycle, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and enter the east ditch.
DES MOINES, IOWA — A man wanted for questioning in a March homicide investigation in Des Moines has now been arrested and charged with shooting a man earlier this week. Brian Houston, Jr. was taken into custody on Friday and charged with Attempted Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Police say Houston shot […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is recovering in a Des Moines hospital this morning after being stabbed in the arm. It happened on Mattern Avenue and East 14th street around 1 Sunday morning. Des Moines police say a man and woman were arguing in the car. The man...
