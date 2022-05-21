National Rescue Dog Day shines light on need for volunteers

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT)- May 20th was National Rescue Dog Day.

Founded in 2018, the day commemorates rescue dogs and the impact they have on families and their owners.

At La Crescent Animal Rescue, stray dogs and cats are given a place to live, but the facility is looking for more volunteers.

“We’re an all-volunteer shelter. We have no paid employees. Volunteering at a rescue is a wonderful thing to do,” said the dog coordinator at La Crescent Animal Rescue Nancy Strelow.

In some cases, dogs are also surrendered to La Crescent Animal Rescue if their owners are unable to care for them.

