ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crescent, MN

National Rescue Dog Day shines light on need for volunteers

By Site staff
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32SfGy_0flYz6J500

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT)- May 20th was National Rescue Dog Day.

Founded in 2018, the day commemorates rescue dogs and the impact they have on families and their owners.

At La Crescent Animal Rescue, stray dogs and cats are given a place to live, but the facility is looking for more volunteers.

“We’re an all-volunteer shelter. We have no paid employees. Volunteering at a rescue is a wonderful thing to do,” said the dog coordinator at La Crescent Animal Rescue Nancy Strelow.

In some cases, dogs are also surrendered to La Crescent Animal Rescue if their owners are unable to care for them.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crescent, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Volunteers#Dog Rescue Adoption#National Rescue Dog Day#La Crescent Animal Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

High water on Mississippi causing flooded boat landings

ONALASKA (WKBT) – A warning for boaters from the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge: take caution over the holiday weekend. River users should be alert and aware that floodwaters have changed conditions at traditional water access points, camping and day-use sites. Flooding means there is the potential for closure of some boat landings due to unsafe ramp conditions or debris hidden below the high water.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy