ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

Letter: Regarding Musings on the Coast

By Guest Contributor
lagunabeachindy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould Michael Ray find something positive to say in his columns? He has more...

www.lagunabeachindy.com

Comments / 0

Related
lagunabeachindy.com

Retiring El Morro principal Chris Duddy dies in sleep

El Morro School principal Chris Duddy died in his sleep Tuesday, school district officials said in a press release. He was 57. Duddy was slated to retire on June 30. He had served the Laguna Beach schools community for 24 years. “We are deeply saddened to inform you that our...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach mulls NDA with Cal Fire, OCFA over Coastal Fire probe

Laguna Beach is on track to enter into a non-disclosure agreement with county and state agencies regarding the inter-agency investigation of the Coastal Fire’s cause. On Tuesday, the City Council will consider authorizing City Manager Shohreh Dupuis to execute the agreement being coordinated by the Safety and Enforcement Division of the California Public Utilities Commission and joined by the California Dept. of Forestry and Fire Protection, Orange County Fire Authority, and the Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Festival of Arts, Terra settle lawsuits over unpaid rent, building mishaps

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach has inked a deal with Terra restaurant’s operator to settle cross-complaints, including claims of unpaid rent and unpermitted construction, court records show. Terra Laguna Beach, Inc. president Mohammad Honarkar agreed to pay $368,209 for rent due from as far back as April...

Comments / 0

Community Policy