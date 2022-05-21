Letter: Regarding Musings on the Coast

Laguna Beach is on track to enter into a non-disclosure agreement with county and state agencies regarding the inter-agency investigation of the Coastal Fire’s cause. On Tuesday, the City Council will consider authorizing City Manager Shohreh Dupuis to execute the agreement being coordinated by the Safety and Enforcement Division of the California Public Utilities Commission and joined by the California Dept. of Forestry and Fire Protection, Orange County Fire Authority, and the Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO