ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors' Steph Curry says 'night night' before dagger three even hits net in wild Game 2 comeback win

By Grant Marek
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steph Curry fathered the Dallas Mavericks on Friday...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Steve Kerr harshly criticizes Stephen Curry in win vs. Mavs

The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of booking a return trip to the NBA Finals, which is a testament to the dominance of this team with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green at the core. But Steve Kerr’s role in the team’s success can’t be overlooked, and in one moment during the final stretch of the Warriors’ 109-100 win in Game 3 over the Dallas Mavericks, he showed who’s really in charge by blasting his team’s best player for a defensive lapse that led to a Luka Doncic triple.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Star, TX
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
NBC Sports

Why Draymond decided to help Luka up after Game 3 fall

Draymond Green wants you to know he’s a good guy. That much was clear as the Warriors power forward displayed some good old-fashioned sportsmanship during his team’s 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday. Even though Green is well...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
NBC Sports

Warriors' trust in Moody might have earned rookie a bigger role

DALLAS -- Warriors coach Steve Kerr wasn't the first voice to let rookie Moses Moody know he would be starting the fourth quarter with Golden State down by two points to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. That honor belonged to Draymond...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Game#The Dallas Mavericks#Chase Center#Tnt#The Denver Nuggets#Sec
NBC Sports

Luka praises 'very underrated' Looney after Warriors' Game 3 win

Kevon Looney is your favorite player's favorite player. After the Warriors' 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals at America Airlines Center, Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić had plenty of praise for the Warriors center, who he believes is "very underrated." "I...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors Get An Interesting Update

Russell Westbrook had an awful season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22 and it has led to numerous rumors and reports that he will be traded this offseason. Of course, after such a bad season, the yield for Russ is lower than ever especially since he has one of the worst contracts in basketball. No one is trying to take on his deal right now and it could very well pose some problems for the Lakers as time goes on.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Reacted As Taylor Rooks Celebrated Her Birthday With Ja Morant, Friends, And Other Celebrities: "She Is The Most Beautiful Journalist In The World."

Taylor Rooks is one of the more popular sportscasters in NBA circles. She currently works for TNT as well as Bleacher Report and has amassed a massive following on social media over the years. She just turned 30 yesterday and celebrated in style with some of the biggest names in the sports as well as the entertainment industry.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBC Sports

Doctor outlines likely timetable for Porter's return to Dubs

Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. likely won't play Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. Porter limped to the locker room in the second quarter of Game 3 on Sunday and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game with left foot soreness. The X-rays on his foot came back negative.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Why the newest version of the Warriors dynasty is by far its most rewarding

Your Golden State Warriors are — admit it, somewhat miraculously — just a single victory away from a slightly-less-than-swaggering return to the NBA Finals. It’s been a messy campaign, as I’ve possibly belabored all season long, but now, undeniably a successful one. This run to the Finals (knock on the laws of probability wood) will possibly go down as their most inspiring accomplishment since the 2015 campaign. Certainly, it’s the most unlikely.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy