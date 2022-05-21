Warriors' Steph Curry says 'night night' before dagger three even hits net in wild Game 2 comeback win

Russell Westbrook had an awful season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22 and it has led to numerous rumors and reports that he will be traded this offseason. Of course, after such a bad season, the yield for Russ is lower than ever especially since he has one of the worst contracts in basketball. No one is trying to take on his deal right now and it could very well pose some problems for the Lakers as time goes on.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO