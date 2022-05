An Open Letter to Anaheim Councilmember Jose Diaz:. I do not believe that we have ever met, or even corresponded. I endorsed against you in the latest election, not because of you but because of my respect for your opponent, Denise Barnes, whom you beat by fewer than 800 votes out of 18,441 cast. My understanding of you from others whom I respect is that while you are quite conservative, you stand apart from many of the members of your Council majority in that you are a decent and honorable man.

