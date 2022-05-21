The Most Shocking Claims Made During Week 5 Of Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial: Photos

mega

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been going head to head for weeks now in the trial of the year, and people across the country have been tuned in to every minute of it. Their headline-making trial kicked off in April after Depp first sued his ex-wife in 2019 over an op-ed she wrote the year prior in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.

But for those who may have missed out on some of the most shocking claims made when court resumed on Monday, May 16, OK! has you covered!

The latest bombshells dropped in Depp's $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife.

Amber Heard Confirms James Franco Came Over The Night Before She Filed For Divorce

After much speculation, Heard confirmed James Franco did in fact comes over the night before she filed for divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 2016. Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez pulled up elevator footage of Franco leaving Heard's place on May 22, 2016 in court, asking the defendant: “That’s you and Mr. Franco on May 22, 2016, right Ms. Heard?” to which she replied: “That’s correct.”

The revelation came on the heels of Heard noting during her testimony that Depp wasn't a fan of Franco, as he thought the two were having an affair.

Amber Heard's Sister Lodges Animal Abuse Accusations Against Johnny Depp

According to Heard's sister, Whitney Heard Henriquez , Depp once nearly dropped the former couple's dog out of a moving car in 2015 and later joked about cooking their furry friend in a microwave. "I froze, I was scared, I just remember thinking I knew how inebriated he was and the dog was very small. I thought if he twitched, she was just going to go out the window," Henriquez recalled of the alleged incident while taking the stand on Wednesday, May 18.

The actress' sister also recalled watching the exes' volatile relationship before their 2016 split, noting it was like "watching a slow-motion gunshot."

Amber Heard Gets Called Out For Never Donating The $7 Million She 'Pledged'

Vasquez took no prisoners when cross-examining Heard this week, as she didn't hesitate to command attention and respect when defending her client. For starters, Depp's attorney questioned Heard about the $7 million from their divorce settlement she pledged to donate but never did.

When she asked Heard if she had "donated the $7 million — donated, not pledged — to charity," Heard replied, "I use 'pledge' and 'donation' with one another. They're the same thing."

Retorted the attorney, "I don't use it synonymously." The Aquaman actress then claimed that paying over time instead of all at once is "how donations are made," but Vasquez stated, "Respectfully, that's not my question."

Ellen Barkin Dubs Ex Johnny Depp 'Controlling' & 'Jealous'

Doubling down on Heard's claims that Depp was a jealous partner, Ellen Barkin took the stand on Thursday, May 19, and testified about her own experience with the actor . "He's just a jealous man," she declared of her ex after they briefly dated in the late 1990s. "Controlling. Asking me, 'Where are you going? Who are you meeting with?'''

Barkin also claimed he once hurled a bottle of wine at her while arguing with friends in a hotel room and that their relationship was tumultuous , describing Depp as "drunk a lot of the time," resentful and suspicious of her throughout their fling.