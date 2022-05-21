ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC native wins Pulitzer Prize for play set at barbecue

By KARA FOHNER, The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago
GASTONIA, N.C. — James Ijames knew that the Pulitzer Prizes would be announced on May 9, but he didn’t check to see if he won. Instead, he busied himself in his office at Villanova University, catching up on work that he hadn’t yet completed for the...

