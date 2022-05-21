NC native wins Pulitzer Prize for play set at barbecue
By KARA FOHNER, The Gaston Gazette
WRAL News
4 days ago
GASTONIA, N.C. — James Ijames knew that the Pulitzer Prizes would be announced on May 9, but he didn’t check to see if he won. Instead, he busied himself in his office at Villanova University, catching up on work that he hadn’t yet completed for the...
This is very cool and I can relate to it because my daughter Emily is a hair stylist. You just never know who might walk in the door and need a haircut and over the weekend a very famous celebrity did just that. Just about everyone knows who Mike Rowe...
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Bulls (21-22) returned to the Durham Bulls Athletics Park to open a 12-game homestand and a six-game set against the Charlotte Knights (16-27) with a 9-2 victory, their eighth win in their last ten contests. Charlotte got on the board first off of an...
CHARLOTTE — In the midst of all the drama surrounding the stalled Carolina Panthers headquarters in Rock Hill, it might be easy to forget about another splashy sports development that was announced in recent years. Could the planned headquarters for 23XI Racing be hitting the skids, too?. [ALSO READ:...
North Carolina experienced its second earthquake of at least 2.0 magnitude in a week's time last Wednesday. The most recent hit in Catawba County northwest of Charlotte. There has been a spate of earthquakes that have hit the Carolinas recently. Several have hit South Carolina, especially around the Elgin area near Columbia. Experts say these tremors and aftershocks are not abnormal. They can be a result of Earth working to progressively remove stress and could last for months.
PINEVILLE, N.C. — While Charlotte has become one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, a North Carolina grocery retailer is also expanding. The Korean-owned Super G Mart on Independence Boulevard has already seen its customer base increase, and the owners believe now is the time to go big.
Proudly hailing from the musically rich foothills of Shelby, NC, Dirty Grass Soul has been entertaining audiences across the southeast and beyond since their formation in 2011. With a sound that draws influence from traditional music of the Carolina foothills, Dirty Grass Soul manages to bring a new, refreshed, and re-energized sound to their music that falls somewhere between country, bluegrass, and southern rock & roll reminiscent of acts like The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band. DGS is lead by founding members Kevin Dedmon (Fiddle, Vocals, Guitar) and Lance Watson (Bass, Mandolin). They are joined by Tommy Smith (Electric Guitar), Dedmon's brother Kris Dedmon (Banjo), Glenn Miller (Pedal Steel Guitar), and Jared Miller (Vocals & Percussion).
Leave the kids behind and indulge in South End’s newest immersive venue, The Puttery, a 21+ mini golf course that’s made its way from Texas to NC just in time for summer. There are different immersive, beautifully designed courses in every location that are meant to transport guests to another world. The Library, designed like, well, an antique library, complete with a section dedicated to other academic subjects, like the planets, or the Illusions Course, made to trick the eye.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With summer approaching fast, many parents will be looking to find day cares, babysitters and camps to watch their kids this summer. What happens if a plan falls through? Can you leave your child home alone?. THE QUESTION. Is there a law in North Carolina that...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A new analysis of deadly vehicle crashes on 5-mile stretches of highways shows two of North Carolina’s deadliest to be in Greensboro. The study assimilated from national data between 2000 and 2019 by 1Point21, a contact marketing agency, showed that a stretch of U.S. 29 in East Greensboro and a slice […]
Trinity, N.C. — Wheatmore's high-octane offense is still rolling into the fourth round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A girls soccer playoffs. The Warriors rolled to a 6-1 victory over visiting Hendersonville, the seventh seed, to maintain a perfect 22-0 record while remaining in the 2A playoffs.
CHARLOTTE — Duck Donuts is expanding its footprint in the Charlotte market. Plans call for a 1,064-square-foot restaurant at Rea Farms in South Charlotte. It is targeting a fall opening. [ READ MORE: The sweet inspiration behind Mooresville’s Down for Doughnuts ]. The family-friendly Rea Farms center fits...
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The son and grandson of a North Carolina diner owner have been charged in an assault which led to her death, a sheriff's office said. WLOS reported Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin said Austin Amos Kennedy Byrnside, 22, was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Byrnside, who is the grandson of Paulette Clark, is facing additional charges, including a parole violation. Byrnside's case has been assigned to the pubic defender's office.
Charlotte, N.C. — North Carolina closed the regular season on a tear, and the eighth-seeded Tar Heels continued their winning ways by downing 12th-seeded Clemson, 9-2, in Tuesday night's ACC Baseball Championship Pool A game at Truist Field. UNC received a solid outing from sophomore starting pitcher Max Carlson,...
The Greenville Scottish Games will welcome the 2022 Royal Highland Fusilier Honor Guard team to its festivities May 27-28. This team is the most decorated unit in the British Army and will be making its 10th appearance at the games, said the Greenville Scottish Games in a press release. The...
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Fans said the Paul McCartney concert in Winston-Salem was incredible Saturday night, but some people had difficulty getting there. Zach Brogan from Durham told WRAL News he took his father, a lifelong Beatles fan, to the concert only to sit in traffic for four hours outside the event at Truist Field, located at 475 Deacon Blvd.
SALISBURY N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The annual Cheerwine Festival saw patrons come out in droves after last year’s celebration was canceled due to COVID. The street in Salisbury, Cheerwine’s home, was packed with quintessential fair snacks, arts, crafts, jewelry, beer, and of course — plenty of Cheerwine.
Tim Wetzel with American Airlines reached out to us with the following information. According to Wetzel, yesterday while boarding the plane it was discovered that the oxygen concentrator being used did not have a full charge on the batteries. According to the American Airlines Policy concerning oxygen concentrators you must before you board, check in at the gate so a gate agent can:
