On May 16, 2022, Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie asked Public Works Director Charles Sims at the board of supervisors meeting why his department is not effectively carrying out its functions. “All over this county, we are in bad shape—when it comes to grass; when it comes to potholes; when it comes to streets being repaved, repaired and fixed; when it comes to cleanliness; when it comes to illegal dumping,” Archie said that day.

HINDS COUNTY, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO