Riverdale, IA

Rockridge wins 7th straight regional finals

By Evan Denton
KWQC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAYLOR RIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - The...

www.kwqc.com

KWQC

Assumption, North Scott move one step closer to state tournament

DAVENPORT & ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Assumption Knights are moving on to the regional final once again after an 11-0 win over Mediapolis. The Knights scored early and often, putting in five goals in the first 11-minutes of the contest. Assumption would tally 11 goals overall to move on to face Wahlert on Thursday night.
ELDRIDGE, IA
KWQC

Vote for the Spotlight Athlete of the Week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week. The poll will be open until Wednesday at noon. We’ll announce the winner during our Sunday evening newscast at 10:00. You can vote here.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Cyclone Tailgate Tour makes a stop in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Cyclone Tailgate tour returned to the Quad Cities for the first time since 2019. The last two years the event has been virtual due to COVID. The free event featured Athletics Director Jamie Pollard, the voice of the Cyclones, John Walters, football coach Matt Campbell, basketball coaches Bill Fennelly and TJ Otzelberger, volleyball coach Christy Johnson-Lynch, wrestling coach Kevin Dresser, and of course, Cy.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

PV’s Kenny Wheeler and Assumption’s Rose Ripslinger honored at state meet

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pleasant Valley coach was honored with the Golden Plaque of Distinction Award by the IGHSAU Saturday during the state track meet in Des Moines. The award is given to a coach that has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession. Wheeler has been coaching the Spartans since 2008 and during that time the girls have won 11 out of 13 MAC titles and brought numerous state titles home from Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
KWQC

Police: 1 dead after shooting in Monmouth

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Milan man was killed after a shooting in Monmouth Monday night, police said. The Monmouth Police Department responded to the 300 block of South 9th Street about 7:02 p.m. for a reported shooting. When police arrived, 26-year-old Romel Gilliam was found with injuries. He was...
MONMOUTH, IA
97X

I-74 MS Bridge Project Has Responded to the Deadly Accident

By now, you have likely seen the heartbreaking story about an incident on the I-74 bridge that killed a 21-year-old pedestrian. Today, the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Project spoke up about the incident. Part of the news release from the project said that the Iowa & Illinois DOT's and the...
KWQC

Occasional showers and storms

This is the first in person caravan since before COVID. Quad Cities officials predict the grant will lead to economic growth opportunities in and around Arts Alley. There is no connection to the shooting at Castlewood Apartments on Saturday. Your First Alert Forecast. Updated: 17 hours ago. Rain arrives tonight,...
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Officials identify man killed in crash between LeClaire and Princeton

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a vehicle crash Saturday night between LeClaire and Princeton. Officials say the crash happened at around 8:00 p.m. in the 23000 block of Great River Road / U.S. Highway 67. 20-year-old Mantral McClary...
KWQC

53rd Honor Flight of the Quad Cities makes history

July trial date set for man charged with Knox County Sheriff deputy death. The man charged in the death of Knox County Sheriff’s deputy Nick Weist appeared in Henry County court on Monday. Iowa’s only peer run respite house getting permanent home. Updated: 19 hours ago. May is...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Sports
KWQC

Mercado On Fifth launches new market season on Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Moline’s Mercado On Fifth will be back to kick off the holiday weekend. Fans of the festival that celebrates Mexican cuisine, culture, and so much more can enjoy the beginning of the season on Friday, May 27 from 5 to 10 p.m. at 432 12th Street in Moline.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 injured in shooting at Castlewood Apartments

Rain arrives tonight, followed by more wet weather Wednesday and Thursday. 53rd Honor Flight of the Quad Cities makes history. Hy-Vee officials say Tuesday’s flight made history due to 8 women boarding the 53rd Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rcreader.com

“What Happened to Black Hawk's Remains?”, June 8

Davenport Public Library Fairmount Branch, 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport IA. A real-life mystery concerning one of history's most well-known Native Americans will be explored in a fascinating June 8 presentation hosted by the Davenport Public Library's Fairmount Branch, when a potentially disgraceful story about 19th-century Iowans is told via What Happened to Black Hawk's Remains?
Western Iowa Today

Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders. Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June, followed by the Kansas plant in July. Siemens said 171 people work at the Iowa plant, with 92 in Kansas. The company said it is possible the plants could reopen if market conditions improve. The Iowa plant manufactures wind turbine blades. The Kansas plant manufactures nacelles, which house the turbine’s generating components.
HUTCHINSON, KS
977wmoi.com

Milan Man Dead After Shooting Incident in Monmouth

On May 23, 2022 at 7:02pm Monmouth Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of S. 9th St. A victim, Romel Gilliam 26 of Milan Illinois was found at the scene and was transported to OSF Holy Family Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. This is still an active investigation and MPD is attempting to locate several suspects.

