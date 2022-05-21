Alcohol & Tobacco Commission LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Alcohol …

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, IN

Journal Review

Bridge project to close S.R. 234

FOUNTAIN COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces State Road 234 will be closed between State Road 63 and U.S. 41 starting June 2. The closure, through Kingman, will allow crews to remove an existing culvert and install a new bridge. This section of S.R. 243 will be open to local traffic only. There is a full closure 3.7 miles west of U.S. 41. The official detour follows S.R. 63 to S.R. 32 to U.S. 41 to back to S.R. 234. It’s expected to reopen July 12.
KINGMAN, IN
WTHI

Vigo County food inspections for May 16 to May 20

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for May 16 to May 20. Rose-Hulman Beanie’s Coffee, 5500 Wabash Ave. – (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed ice in hand wash sink. Camp Navigate-First Baptist Church, 4701 Poplar Ave. - (0 Critical,...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Mayor: Third Stellantis Project is ‘The Sweetest’

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore has been on the job since January 2020 and during that short span his administration has witnessed the city’s automotive industry enjoy massive investments. The latest came Tuesday when global auto giant Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) and Samsung SDI announced plans to invest more than $2.5 billion to build an electric vehicle battery facility in Kokomo. This newest investment follows two previous Stellantis announcements to invest a total of $640 million to retool its transmission and engine plants in Howard County.
KOKOMO, IN
Journal Review

County pledges support for overpass, road extension

Two future road project gained additional support Monday from Montgomery County Commissioners. Officials approved a local funding commitment letter for the Nucor Overpass. The proposed project is aimed at easing truck congestion at U.S. 136 and Nucor Road. The county intends to utilize TIF District funds to provide financial assistance for the project. Funding includes $5 million as a grant match and $2.5 million for contingency to cover cost increased.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

READ: Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse announces cancer diagnosis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse has announced he’s battling stage 1b pancreatic cancer. He made the announcement over the weekend on social media. The man at the helm of the sheriff’s office confirmed he has been through two rounds of chemo, and it...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Local Record: May 24, 2022

• Robert Bavone, 40, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana — 11:47 p.m. • Hit and run at 820 Martin Lane — 11:44 a.m. • Stab/gunshot incident in the 2600 block of Industrial Boulevard — 2:39 p.m. • Property damage...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

LGBTQ rights groups threaten legal action ahead of potential transgender sports bill override

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ACLU of Indiana on Monday again said it would waste no time taking the state to court if lawmakers override a gubernatorial veto on Tuesday. Lawmakers in March sent Gov. Eric Holcomb HB 1041, which would prohibit transgender girls from taking part in girls’ sports at any K-12 school. The bill’s supporters contend transgender girls have unfair advantages over non-transgender girls. At least 16 states have already enacted similar legislation, with lawmakers in Utah and Kentucky overriding gubernatorial vetoes to do so. Holcomb vetoed the bill, citing the threat of litigation, the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s existing policy governing the participation of transgender student athletes and a near-total lack of instances where transgender girls tried to join girls’ sports teams. According to the IHSAA, since officials adopted their current policy, one transgender girl applied for a waiver but withdrew her application before IHSAA officials could ask for more information.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

MCCF recognizes volunteers at annual meeting

Service to Rainbows & Rhymes Preschool and Child Care earned Cynda Mellish the 2022 Montgomery County Community Foundation Volunteer of the Year award. Mellish has served on the advisory board for about five years. She was heavily involved in the transition of the program from half-day preschool to full day child care. She worked with the church to get major renovations completed so the program would be eligible to take state vouchers and become Voluntary Certification Program and Child Care and Development certified. Those around Mellish appreciate her organizational skills, her problem solving skills, her commitment to completing a task, and say that her “sense of humor is often inserted at just the right time to keep things light and fun.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Barton hints at housing development on city's south side

Hundreds of new homes, market-rate apartments and possibly a new park are in the works for the city’s south side, Mayor Todd Barton said Wednesday during his monthly public forum. Enhancing quality of life through parks, much-needed housing and expanded retail outlets are a few of the keys not...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County offering invasive plant swap program

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A program in Tippecanoe County is looking to help local businesses and residents reduce the number of invasive plants in their yards and green spaces. The initiative is focusing on two main kinds of invasive species. The county’s Soil and Water Conservation District says there...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana lawmakers override veto; transgender athlete bill to become law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Republican-dominated Indiana House voted Tuesday to override the GOP governor’s veto of a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports, setting up a Senate vote that would have Indiana join more than a dozen other states adopting similar laws in the past two years.
INDIANA STATE
Journal Review

Jewel of Downtown

For more than a decade Athens Arts has enriched the community by displaying the work of local artists, hosting nationwide and regional art shows and featuring individual guest artists’ work. This “jewel of downtown,” as it often is called, brings visitors from near and far. In honor...
ATHENS, IN
WISH-TV

CDC recommends one-third of Americans mask up again

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For months, Americans have enjoyed the freedom of a fabric-free face. Now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is changing its tune and urging one-third of the population to mask up once again. News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical...
INDIANA STATE
Journal Review

Linden Library plans summer reading fun

LINDEN — The Linden Public Library is ready to kick off its Summer Reading Program with the theme of “Oceans of Possibility.”. The library will offer various ocean-themed activities and host outside presenters as well. Visiting presenters will include the Lafayette Water Search and Recover Scuba Team, Purdue’s Aquatic Community Ecology Lab and Columbian Park Zoo. There will be crafts and fun for young kids as well as older kids; all are welcome.
LINDEN, IN

