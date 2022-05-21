ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kennedy's no-no sends Troy to Class A semis

NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Troy baseball team won the...

www.news10.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semis#Baseball#Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls LGBTQ+ group seeking the next generation

On Friday evening, vegan deli and bakery Birch Bark Eatery will host the newest iteration of a longtime LGBTQ+ alliance with members from Glens Falls, Lake George, and into Saratoga and Washington counties. It's a new chapter for The Bridge - or, as it has now rebranded, Lower Adirondack PRIDE.
GLENS FALLS, NY
iBerkshires.com

Kinney, Grout Win Steel Rail Races Marathon

PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Lenox's Sarah Kinney and New York's Derek Grout Sunday were the winners of the Steel Rail Races marathon. Kinney finished in a time of 3 hours, 42.11 seconds to place fifth overall. Grout of Lebanon Springs, N.Y., was the first marathoner across the finish line, clocking a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
suncommunitynews.com

UPDATED: Effort to rename bridge after fallen trooper passes in Albany

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) introduced the bill last year after the Town of Plattsburgh passed a resolution in support of renaming these bridges in honor of Trooper Falb. PLATTSBURGH | Both the Assembly and Senate have now passed a bill to rename the twin bridges located on Interstate 87...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Troy Record

New York State Police blotter

Bail Jumping: Kayla Weaver, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested at 10:57 am on May 11 in Nassau for third-degree bail jumping. Criminal Possession: Rebekah Arney, 28, of Cohoes, was arrested at 9:23 am on May 11 in Hoosick Falls for 2 counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
NEWS10 ABC

Niskayuna woman wins lawsuit against Twitter

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Niskayuna woman scored a major victory against a social media giant late last week. The State Supreme Court ruled that 21-year-old Caroline McGraw could move forward with a subpoena to secure information about the users of an account that allegedly defamed her online. “This is certainly a big win for […]
NISKAYUNA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy