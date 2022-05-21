Kennedy's no-no sends Troy to Class A semis

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (News10)-The memory of the tragedy of the Ethan Allen capsizing that killed 20 tourists is still fresh in many people’s minds. Now the boat is up for sale. The Village of Lake George Mayor Robert Blais says the accident remains a painful memory for many. “It was lasting and it will be […]
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers rescued several hikers around the Capital Region over the past week. Rangers also recovered the body of a dead hiker in Greene County.
On Friday evening, vegan deli and bakery Birch Bark Eatery will host the newest iteration of a longtime LGBTQ+ alliance with members from Glens Falls, Lake George, and into Saratoga and Washington counties. It's a new chapter for The Bridge - or, as it has now rebranded, Lower Adirondack PRIDE.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Lenox's Sarah Kinney and New York's Derek Grout Sunday were the winners of the Steel Rail Races marathon. Kinney finished in a time of 3 hours, 42.11 seconds to place fifth overall. Grout of Lebanon Springs, N.Y., was the first marathoner across the finish line, clocking a...
Memorial Day Weekend is here and many will be getting outside and hitting the hiking trails. Whether you are a beginner of a professional outdoorsman, let this be a warning to you, be prepared! New York State has thousands of trails from easy to expert and injury could occur at any level.
Free outdoor fitness classes are being offered at the Empire State Plaza this summer. The "Summer Fitness at the Plaza" program presented by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York starts on May 31.
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) introduced the bill last year after the Town of Plattsburgh passed a resolution in support of renaming these bridges in honor of Trooper Falb. PLATTSBURGH | Both the Assembly and Senate have now passed a bill to rename the twin bridges located on Interstate 87...
A North Country senior living center was named on a nationwide list of nursing homes and senior communities awarded for exceptional service. The center in question, The Landing at Queensbury, was awarded for Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care.
The former Huck Finn's Warehouse in Albany is getting a new name for the new mixed-use facility that is set to occupy the building. Redburn Development, who purchased the building for $8 million, has named the facility Slip 12.
Bail Jumping: Kayla Weaver, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested at 10:57 am on May 11 in Nassau for third-degree bail jumping. Criminal Possession: Rebekah Arney, 28, of Cohoes, was arrested at 9:23 am on May 11 in Hoosick Falls for 2 counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Niskayuna woman scored a major victory against a social media giant late last week. The State Supreme Court ruled that 21-year-old Caroline McGraw could move forward with a subpoena to secure information about the users of an account that allegedly defamed her online. “This is certainly a big win for […]
