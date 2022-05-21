ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Holmes County Baseball Returns

WJHG-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) held its annual Technical Director’s Cup on Friday. NewsChannel 7's Alex...

www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

Erica Ramsey is this week's Student Athlete of the Week

Erica Ramsey is this week's Student Athlete of the Week
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

New rules coming for Blue Springs, Spring Creek

Residents in Apalachicola are 'bear-ing' an unusual situation. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said numerous bear sightings have been reported. The historic St. Andrew School could soon be getting restored. Panama City commissioners voted to apply for the Historic Preservation Special Category Grant at Tuesday's meeting.
APALACHICOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Rutherford High School seniors graduate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Panama City, Rutherford High School seniors walked across the stage and into their next phase of life Tuesday evening. The graduating class of 2022 gathered in Tommy Oliver Stadium alongside district officials for their special night. Principal L. Coy Pilson said between Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, this graduating class has overcome many adversities to be here today. Pilson said once a ram, always a ram.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Liberty falls short in 1A State Semifinal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Liberty played in the State Finals for just the time ever Tuesday, and came up just short in the 1A State Semifinal against Jay 3-2. Coach Jennifer Sewell and her squad, without any seniors on the roster, giving the top ranked Royals a very good game. Liberty starter Kallan Mercer pitched well, but ran into some trouble in the bottom of the first. One run scored on an infield error, then another on the RBI single to right. So it was 2-0 Royals into the top of the third, the Bulldogs cut the lead in half there on the sacrifice fly to center by Gabrie Flowers, Elizabeth Arnold scored to make it 2-1. The Royals get an RBI double in the bottom half of that inning, stretching the lead back to two runs.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Buc’s make switch in baseball dugout

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -There’s a new baseball coach at North Bay Haven! Buc’s A.D. and head baseball coach Dustin Rennspies announcing, via a midday email Monday, he’s giving up the latter job. He says he’s stepping down to fully focus on being the school’s Athletic Director.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Summer has already started for some students, and the rest are right behind them. For those checking out some of the attractions in Jackson County, there are a few new rules.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Black bear spotted by residents, roaming around Franklin County

The historic St. Andrew School could soon be getting restored. Panama City commissioners voted to apply for the Historic Preservation Special Category Grant at Tuesday's meeting.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City could get grant for historic school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The historic St. Andrew School could soon be getting restored. Panama City Commissioners voted to apply for the Historic Preservation Special Category Grant at Tuesday’s meeting. Their goal is to make it a community center. The application will be submitted to the state. The...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Annual Vortex Springs Rodeo held in Holmes Co. this weekend

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The third-annual Vortex Springs Rodeo took place this weekend. Thousands of people came out Friday night, and the rodeo was expecting the same numbers for Saturday night according to our media partner, the Holmes County Times Advertiser. In addition to the large crowds, the event draws in hundreds of professional […]
WJHG-TV

Monday Evening Forecast

Port St. Joe received more than $800,000 in grants from EPA. Sinking houses, chemical contamination, and toxins. That's how residents of the North Port St. Joe area describe their living conditions as a result of what they say is an underground stream.
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WJHG-TV

Visit PCB launches “Fun.For.All.” campaign

Summer has already started for some students, and the rest are right behind them. For those checking out some of the attractions in Jackson County, there are a few new rules. Residents in Apalachicola are ‘bear-ing’ an unusual situation. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said numerous bear sightings have been reported.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Walton County is a top destination for Airbnb

Port St. Joe received more than $800,000 in grants from EPA. Sinking houses, chemical contamination, and toxins. That's how residents of the North Port St. Joe area describe their living conditions as a result of what they say is an underground stream.
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa County mosquito spraying schedule for 2022

The Okaloosa County Mosquito Control Program sprays for mosquitoes county-wide excluding federal and state-owned land. Mosquito spray trucks generally begin operating 1 hour before sunset and/or in the 1 hour after sunrise. “We are spraying Kontrol 4-4, a permethrin-base chemical,” said Brian Shepherd, Supervisor for Okaloosa County Mosquito Control. “Our...
WJHG-TV

Rosenwald Graduation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Rosenwald High School Seniors walked across the stage Monday. The graduating class of 2022 gathered at Hiland Park Baptist Church to walk the stage. Principal Jonathan McQuagge says this group of more than 80 students is one he will never forget. He says he knows they will never forget - once a bulldog, always a bulldog. Congratulations to the graduates of Rosenwald High School.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Annual Click It or Ticket It Campaign kicks off

Port St. Joe received more than $800,000 in grants from EPA. Sinking houses, chemical contamination, and toxins. That's how residents of the North Port St. Joe area describe their living conditions as a result of what they say is an underground stream.
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
getthecoast.com

Truck vs. Okaloosa bridge median

The Okaloosa County Mosquito Control Program sprays for mosquitoes county-wide excluding federal and state-owned land. Mosquito spray trucks generally begin operating 1 hour before sunset and/or in the 1 hour after sunrise. "We are spraying Kontrol 4-4, a permethrin-base chemical," said Brian Shepherd, Supervisor for Okaloosa County Mosquito Control.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Preparing for Hurricane Season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Season is almost upon us. Newschannel 7′s Jessica Foster and Sam Martello show us how to sign up for Alertbay to prepare for Hurricane Season. Last time NewsChannel 7′s Alex Joyce showed us how to make a kit to prepare our families and keep them safe during hurricanes.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Crestview students out to catch big fish

On any given weekend a group of Crestview High School students can be found on a lake somewhere in Florida trying to measure up against some of the best young anglers in the state. Ayden Paxton has been fishing since he was 12 years old and soon the 2022 Crestview...
CRESTVIEW, FL

