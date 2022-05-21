Holmes County Baseball Returns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Liberty played in the State Finals for just the time ever Tuesday, and came up just short in the 1A State Semifinal against Jay 3-2. Coach Jennifer Sewell and her squad, without any seniors on the roster, giving the top ranked Royals a very good game. Liberty starter Kallan Mercer pitched well, but ran into some trouble in the bottom of the first. One run scored on an infield error, then another on the RBI single to right. So it was 2-0 Royals into the top of the third, the Bulldogs cut the lead in half there on the sacrifice fly to center by Gabrie Flowers, Elizabeth Arnold scored to make it 2-1. The Royals get an RBI double in the bottom half of that inning, stretching the lead back to two runs.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO