KALAMAZOO, MI – A man acquitted of a shooting and convicted of a weapons charge has been sentenced on the lesser charge. Dondrell Servant, 21, of Kalamazoo County, was sentenced Monday, May 23 to the time he served in jail while awaiting his trial, by Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Judge Pamela Lightvoet. He was in the Kalamazoo County Jail for 340 days, May 4, 2021, to March 31, according to jail records.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO