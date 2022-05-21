Look: Flour Bluff beats San Antonio McCollum 5-3 in Texas 5A Region IV softball semifinals

BEEVILLE - Flour Bluff rallied from a three-run deficit to beat San Antonio McCollum 5-3 in the Texas UIL Class 5A Region IV softball semifinals on Friday night.

Rosalyn Rodriguez gave McCollum an early 3-0 lead with a three-run home run, but Flour Bluff rallied to tie the score 3-3 after five innings.

In the top of the sixth inning Sydney Salinas blasted a solo home run to give Flour Bluff a 4-3 lead. Emily Mayo added an RBI double to account for the final run.

Flour Bluff will play Georgetown in the Regional Championship game next week.

(Photos and video by Blake Purcell)

