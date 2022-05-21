ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Look: Flour Bluff beats San Antonio McCollum 5-3 in Texas 5A Region IV softball semifinals

By SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

BEEVILLE - Flour Bluff rallied from a three-run deficit to beat San Antonio McCollum 5-3 in the Texas UIL Class 5A Region IV softball semifinals on Friday night.

Rosalyn Rodriguez gave McCollum an early 3-0 lead with a three-run home run, but Flour Bluff rallied to tie the score 3-3 after five innings.

In the top of the sixth inning Sydney Salinas blasted a solo home run to give Flour Bluff a 4-3 lead. Emily Mayo added an RBI double to account for the final run.

Flour Bluff will play Georgetown in the Regional Championship game next week.

Check out SBLive's exclusive photo gallery from the game:

(Photos and video by Blake Purcell)

PHOTO GALLERY

