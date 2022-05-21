ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Girls Soccer Regional Final Neuqua Valley vs Naperville Central 05.20.22

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaperville Central is hyped up for the girls soccer regional final and why not? The Hawks hold the number one seed in their own sectional after capturing fifteen wins on the season. Now they have to get by Neuqua Valley who is coming off an eight goal performance against Plainfield...

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Girls Soccer Sectional Semifinal Benet Academy vs. Joliet Catholic 05.24.22

Benet Academy girls soccer face Joliet Catholic in the sectional semifinal where the Redwings advance to the final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. After thrashing Hinsdale South in the regional final on Friday, the Benet Academy Redwings look to build off their impressive form. They enter this sectional semifinal match against Joliet Catholic. The offense, led by Mariana Pinto, has been dominant and their defense has given up only three goals during their nine-game winning streak going back to the regular season.
JOLIET, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Central Boys Tennis; Team Profile

Naperville Central boys tennis has been one of the strongest programs in the area for several years now, culminating with the 2017 2A state championship. Last spring, the Redhawks added another impressive feather in their cap by winning the boys doubles state title behind Blake Roegner and Daanyal Saeed. Another historic first for the proud program. Justin Cornwell brings us the latest Team Profile, presented by Advantage Acura.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

D203 Graduation | Elle King At Ribfest | North Girls Water Polo Wins State

Yesterday Naperville School District 203 seniors walked the stage for graduation, completing their high school careers. Naperville North High School and Naperville Central High School both held their commencement ceremonies at their school stadiums. Common themes at both included how the class of 2022 managed to overcome all the hurdles that came along with COVID-19. There were more than 700 graduates from Naperville North, and more than 600 from Naperville Central. Yesterday was a particularly meaningful milestone for Naperville Central principal Bill Wiesbrook, who is retiring after 14 years in the role.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wjol.com

NASCAR Could Be Coming Back To Joliet

There are rumblings that NASCAR could race at Chicagoland Speedway next year. Beyongtheflag.com is reporting that a race date is not out of the question. WJOL’s racing guru Mike Gugliamucci says it could happen. It looks like Phoenix is going to lose one of their two races and Chicagoland could slot into that spot.
JOLIET, IL
WGN Radio

Will rolling blackouts hit Illinois this summer?

John Moraski of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why we may see more rolling blackouts in the Midwest this year, and why you can do to save energy. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

CAPS Awards | Four Under 40 | Metea Student Surprise

Last night Citizens Appreciate Public Safety or CAPS held its annual award ceremony honoring police employees who have demonstrated excellence over the past year. At the event held at Meson Sabika, about 30 officers, detectives and other personnel were recognized for their contributions. Detective Tom Sheehan received the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners Award which is given to recognize outstanding service through mentoring, volunteering, and serving as a role model to fellow officers. The event’s highest honor, the Pradel Award, was given to Officer Courtney Madden. It recognizes a police department employee whose performance epitomizes the heart and spirit of a public servant.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Charged In Deadly Beating In Hanover Park

A Joliet man is accused of beating a man to death last week in Hanover Park. Brandon Beamish is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, residential burglary and armed violence in the death of Fred Boerma. Boerma was found dead inside his home on Northway Drive in the northwest suburb. Authorities say Beamish and another person entered Boerma’s house in order to steal a safe. When the victim confronted them, Beamish hit him twice with the butt of a handgun before leaving with his safe.
HANOVER PARK, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Peace Officers Memorial Day | Temple Sign Unveiling | Double Rainbow

This morning the Naperville Police Department held an observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day, which was May 15, honoring law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty. About sixty people, including officers and members of the public, came together at the Naperville Public Safety Memorial Plaza for the ceremony. The event included a a moment of silence, remarks from Mayor Steve Chirico and Police Chief Jason Arres, Honor Guard Flag Ceremony, wreath tribute and a bagpipe performance of Amazing Grace. There was also a special mention of Naperville Police Officer Juan Rios, who died of cancer on January 1, 2021. May 15 through 21 is noted as National Police Week.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Neveen Michael Loves Serving her Clients

Neveen Michael, Realtor with Keller Williams Infinity, is an incredibly experienced agent and loves to serve at the highest level. With her commitment, drive, knowledge, negotiating skills, and tool chest of the most amazing vendor-partners, she delivers concierge-level service and positions her clients well in the ever-changing Real Estate market. Neveen services the entire Chicagoland area and most especially loves helping her clients in the Western suburbs and the city of Chicago. Cross-town moves are her specialty, whether someone is looking to downsize, upsize, move across Naperville, or to a Chicago neighborhood like Lincoln Park or Bucktown for example, she strategizes with her clients and implements the best plan that fits their needs.
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 men found shot in West Side garage

CHICAGO - Three men were found shot in a garage on Chicago's West Side Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 4700 block of West Maypole. According to police, officers responded to the location at about 1:30 a.m., and found three men in a garage, who were all shot. A...
CHICAGO, IL
ourquadcities.com

Vanished QC: Missing Chicago woman has QC ties

A $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for the whereabouts of a missing Chicago woman who has ties to the Quad-Cities. The family and friends of Sheena Gibbs, 40 – she was born Nov. 16, 1981 – continue to spread the word about her disappearance. The last...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Willie Wilson is doing another Gas Giveaway AND giving Grocery gift cards this Thursday

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is giving away more free gas this Thursday. But, this time he will also be offering help with buying your groceries…. We know the gas giveaway drill by now: Willie Wilson who is running for mayor is giving away another million dollars in gas to residents and prospective voters. This time he is making it so gas stations will charge only $2 per gallon to customers while the additional cost is on Willie. ABC 7 Chicago posted a full list of gas stations which include several in Chicago and even in suburban towns including Evanston, Schiller Park, and Cicero.
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Why ‘jumping worms’ are an issue in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gardeners in Central Illinois have an invasive species to look out for while they work in their yards. “Jumping worms” originally from Asia were first found in the Prairie State in 2015. The University of Illinois Extension Office confirmed that invasive species have been found in Peoria, Tazewell, McLean, and Woodford counties.
PEORIA, IL
fox32chicago.com

19-year-old shot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was standing outside around 9:32 a.m. when an SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting in his direction in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue, police said. He...
CHICAGO, IL
