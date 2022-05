A Maryland man who was among the youngest people charged with participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison. Matthew Ryan Miller, 23, threw multiple objects at law enforcement as he shouted and encouraged the crowd around him to keep pushing forward against an already-overwhelmed police force. He waved fellow rioters toward the tunnel on the Lower West Terrace, where he shouted “Come on!” as the crowd changed “Heave! Ho!” and rocked back and forth to push against the officers trying to protect the Capitol from the swarm of Donald Trump supporters angry over Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.

