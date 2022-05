BILLINGS — Jaeden Wolff knew she was going to play college softball. She wasn’t in high school yet, but in Wolff’s mind, her future was set. A steady center fielder, Wolff was blessed with so much speed that her coaches encouraged her to switch from batting right-handed to left-handed and become a slap-hitter. She could outrun any ground ball, after all, and batting from the left side put her that much closer to first base.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO