Being the most popular player in the history of a club you spent your whole life at is a big responsibility. Many legends know this, and Paolo Maldini knew it more than any of them. When the AC Milan defender retired from soccer in 2009 Carlo Ancelotti asked him to work with him at Chelsea. He refused. Through the years he was asked many times, both officially and unofficially to come back to Milan, he never said yes, until a fateful moment in 2018.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO