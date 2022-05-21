ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Widefield Superintendent ‘color blasted’ in celebration of money raised

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmgUx_0flYrryx00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Widefield School District 3 celebrated a fundraising milestone on Friday by ‘color blasting’ their Superintendent.

Students in Widefield School District 3 raised over $10,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge through the American Heart Association this school year. As a reward for their charitable work, staff at Grand Mountain School covered Widefield Superintendent Kevin Duren with color blast powder.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xqpe1_0flYrryx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MvVsQ_0flYrryx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IaOWe_0flYrryx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cvfji_0flYrryx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QA2E3_0flYrryx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOemp_0flYrryx00

The Kids Heart Challenge teaches kids how to keep their heart healthy and strong through mindfulness, physical activity, eating healthy, and abstaining from harmful habits like smoking. Kids can also feel good about helping others when they become an ‘Online Heart Hero’ through fundraising with their school’s team to benefit kids with heart defects.

To learn more about the Kids Heart Challenge and how to get your kids involved, go to the Kids Heart Challenge page of the American Heart Association’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

