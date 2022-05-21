ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Will North Dakota experience summer blackouts?

kxnet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSplash into Summer event combining fun with water …. Steven Ramos-Carballo remembered as man who always …. Hepatitis outbreak in children could be linked to …. Board approves Minot North High School...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Photo ID event at Standing Rock on Tuesday

FORT YATES, N.D. (KFYR) - Residents of the Standing Rock Reservation have an opportunity to obtain an ID if they don’t already have one, before the June elections. The Department of Transportation and Standing Rock Sioux Tribe are hosting an event from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24th at the Sioux County Courthouse in Fort Yates for people who don’t have a state-issued photo identification card. DOT officials say events like this are a great option for those who don’t have a valid photo ID with a provable street address, which is required to vote.
FORT YATES, ND
valleynewslive.com

ND Fish and Game lifts restrictions for Memorial Day holiday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will lift the Tuesday-Wednesday no-camping restriction for the upcoming Memorial Day week, which will allow overnight camping May 31 and June 1 on those days. The current rule in place required campers to remove all equipment on...
KFYR-TV

North Dakota upcoming deer season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s deer season is set and Mike Anderson gives us a preview. 64,200 deer gun licenses were made available to hunters in this year’s deer lottery, 8,000 fewer than last year. “So the decrease is mainly due to EHD outbreak that we had...
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

Texas state senator: Uvalde school shooter born in North Dakota

UVALDE, Texas – A Texas state senator said Tuesday that Salvador Ramos, the accused shooter at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was born in North Dakota. “The young man was 18 years old, as suggested earlier, born in North Dakota, went to high school here in Uvalde,” said Sen. Roland Gutierrez.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Cyclist#Art Exhibit#Scotland Hepatitis#Gaia Home Board#Ems Week
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota extending deadline for gas pipeline proposals

(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota panel that regulates the state's energy industry is extending the deadline for proposals to build a natural gas pipeline across the state. The all-Republican North Dakota Industrial Commission headed by Governor Doug Burgum voted Monday to move the deadline for proposals to August 15th after no applications were received by the initial deadline.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Summer Safety, Part III: Hitting the open water

Do whatever floats your boat…just make sure you’re doing it safely. Boating is a popular activity in North Dakota, and it’s that time of year when many families start hitting the open water. When the weather is nice, one of the best ways to enjoy it is...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
valleynewslive.com

Lawmaker says Texas school shooter originally from North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In an interview with CNN, Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez says the suspected shooter from Tuesday’s mass shooting, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was born in North Dakota. He most recently lived and went to high school in Uvalde, where the shooting took place. 18...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Women’s Network promotes menstrual equity

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Period Project is a program from the North Dakota Women’s Network aimed at removing what they refer to as “menstrual inequity.”. Olivia Data, the Youth Action Council Coordinator with the Women’s Network, said menstrual inequity includes many things, such as the social stigma around periods along with the lack of sales tax exemption for menstrual products.
BISMARCK, ND
voicesofmontana.com

Nuclear Energy Back On The Table & A New Water Channel In Eastern Montana

In Washington D. C., Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said it’s critical for the nation to find a solution for storing spent nuclear fuel, as the need for more carbon-friendly, baseload production grows. Montana’s state legislature is studying the potential for nuclear fuel generation and State Senator Terry Gauthier joins the program to discuss recent eco-innovations and its potential as an energy provider.
KARE 11

Nearly 8,000-year-old skull discovered in Minnesota River

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. — A partial skull that was discovered last summer by two kayakers in Minnesota will be returned to Native American officials after investigations determined it was about 8,000 years old. The kayakers found the skull in the drought-depleted Minnesota River about 110 miles west of Minneapolis,...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Storm reports from across North Iowa and southern Minnesota on Thursday

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the area today, producing large hail and some high wind gusts. There have been over 40 reports of hail and wind through 8 PM Thursday. Several of these reports were for large hail of quarter to golf ball size in SW Rochester and also south of Albert Lea near Emmons, MN. There was even one report of hail larger than baseballs south of Albert Lea.
ALBERT LEA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy