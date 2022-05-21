Will North Dakota experience summer blackouts?

FORT YATES, N.D. (KFYR) - Residents of the Standing Rock Reservation have an opportunity to obtain an ID if they don’t already have one, before the June elections. The Department of Transportation and Standing Rock Sioux Tribe are hosting an event from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24th at the Sioux County Courthouse in Fort Yates for people who don’t have a state-issued photo identification card. DOT officials say events like this are a great option for those who don’t have a valid photo ID with a provable street address, which is required to vote.

