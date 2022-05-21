ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Valley, GA

Fort Valley Police Department needs help finding murder suspect

By Clayton Poulnott
41nbc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Fort Valley Police Department needs your help in finding...

www.41nbc.com

Comments / 3

Related
41nbc.com

Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at east Macon Auto Zone

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened in east Macon Tuesday night. A sheriff’s office news release says it happened just after 8:30 at Auto Zone, located at 905 Shurling Drive. Deputies were told a “male subject” entered...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man arrested in connection to April bank robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the early April bank robbery that took place at Mid-South Community Federal Credit Union. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators and members of the U.S. Marshalls and FBI worked to arrest 55 year-old Felix Cordes of Macon after finding that he was connected to the bank robbery on April 5th. The robbery involved a suspect coming into the Mid-South Community Federal Credit Union on Lasseter Place around 10:37 in the morning, and brandishing a weapon demanding money. After receiving the money from the cash registers, he fled on foot into an unknown direction.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Valley, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Fort Valley, GA
wgxa.tv

Early Tuesday morning Macon shooting kills one

BIBB COUNTY, GA (WGXA) - Deputies in Bibb County begin their day investigating a deadly shooting. According to a media release, investigators were called to a shooting on Mosley Ave., around 4:00 A.M. Investigators were called to the location on reports of a man being shot. On scene, they found...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
wfxl.com

APD needs help identifying theft by taking suspect

The Albany Police Department is seeking the community's help in identifying the suspect in the video below. The individual was involved in a theft by taking that occurred at A Cut Above Pet Salon on 1110 Whispering Pines Road. The suspect took money out of the business tip jar. Anyone...
ALBANY, GA
douglasnow.com

Bowen, Merson receive additional charges in alleged heroin operation

Just two days after her arrest last week, 28-year-old Alexandria Bowen received additional charges for her involvement in her fiancé Skylar Merson's alleged heroin operation in Coffee County. Merson was also listed in the indictment and received two new charges. The indictment alleges that on February 2, Merson and...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Middle Georgia sheriff’s offices warn of text message scam

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Multiple middle Georgia sheriff’s offices are warning residents of a text message scam. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Sheriff’s Office both posted a screenshot of the scam on their Facebook pages Tuesday. The text message tells the receiver their...
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
41nbc.com

Washington County teen arrested in stabbing case

RIDDLEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –According to a post on the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Deputies and Emergency Responders responded to a stabbing incident early Sunday morning outside of Riddleville…Deputies took a 16 year old into custody following this incident. The victim received treatment at a nearby trauma center. This case is currently under investigation, we’ll have updates as they become available.
RIDDLEVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County man arrested on nine charges, nearly 400,000 dollars worth of drugs seized

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A felony arrest was made on a local man who had outstanding warrants issued by Muscogee County for one count of ‘Aggravated Assault’ and two counts of ‘Violation of Probation Warrants’, according to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. On May 23, Deandre Williams, a convicted felon and reportedly a ‘validated gang […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Armed robbery at Bibb County Burger King

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place just after 10 p.m. at the Burger King at 853 Riverside Drive. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the restaurant brandishing a firearm. He demanded money from the clerk. After...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany man treated after being stabbed at friend's home

A man is recovering after being stabbed while at a friend's house. Albany police responded to Phoebe Emergency Center to a call about a stabbing. Police say that 40-year-old Brandon Bentley was being treated for a deep stab wound to his right leg. Bentley told officers that he was visiting...
ALBANY, GA
41nbc.com

Acquitted of murder, man sentenced for hiding teacher’s body

OCILLA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for hiding the death of a popular high school teacher whose disappearance remained a mystery for more than decade. A judge sentenced Ryan Alexander Duke on Monday, just three days after a jury acquitted...
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia sheriff's offices warn of driver's license texting scam

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple Georgia Sheriff's Offices are warning residents about a text message scam making the rounds. In posts on Facebook, the sheriff's offices for Baldwin County and Washington County said they have received numerous calls about the scam, which offers up a link that looks as though it is from Georgia DDS.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon man dead after overnight shooting

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is dead after an overnight shooting Tuesday morning. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the man was picked up by an ambulance at Grayson and Mosley Avenue around 4:20 a.m. 28-year-old Walter Robinson was found shot in the back. Robinson was pronounced...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy