After the mass murder of 10 in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket committed by a man who posted a racist manifesto, Wesley Lowery, a CBS reporter, said: "Let's be clear, the stuff Tucker (Carlson) and Laura Ingraham say every night, it could be written by white supremacists very often. There's a section of this manifesto where the shooter starts talking about, 'People will always say diversity is strength. How is it a strength?' And I could hear it in Tucker's voice. He says this all the time, right? But the Ben Shapiros of the world say this. ... There are plenty of people in our politics, in our media, who advance these ideas and advance them frequently. ... We have to have a conversation about our political rhetoric in our country, right?"

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO