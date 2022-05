Cazenovia, NY — A couple in their 80s died in a house fire in the Town of Fenner Thursday. According to the Madison County Sheriffs' office, 86-year-old Victor Fingar and 82-year-old Judith Fingar were inside their home at 3205 Larkin Road when the fire broke out around 12:30 in the morning on May 19th. Their home was fully engulfed in flames when the Cazenovia Fire Department arrived, and the couple died from their injuries.

