Throughout this month, seniors in Lawrence County are saying good-bye to their high schools and taking their first steps into adult life with graduation. The Class of 2022 has had an unusual and, at times, difficult path to this day, with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting in their second year of high school and sending them home for remote learning for months, then putting restrictions in place and making their junior year unlike any students have experienced before.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO